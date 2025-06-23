The War of Hilsa: Padma or Ganga ilish, which wins the spot in your shopping bag today?

For those who regularly eat fish or are foodies who understand the minute parameters of what they are consuming, would be able to understand the finer differences between the two. But for the general onlooker, Padma ilish or Ganga hilsa can be generally differentiated by some visible and flavour parameters.

Texture test

If you are looking for a melt-in-the-mouth ilish, then go for the ones found in the Padma river whereas Ganga Hilsa is a little more firm. The former is often softer, tender and have higher fat content than the latter. One of the quality pick tests include pressing down on the fish body and see if it leaves a dent and then retracts back. If it does not retract that means it’s a bad fish; and if it does, it signifies it’s a fish that can well go to your kitchens that day.

Finer flavours

The ilish which comes from the Padma river has a more buttery and smooth taste. It is rich and strong and is often considered to be a full-body fish. This is because of the high fat content which also gives it a higher oily feel; whereas, Ganga Ilish is less oily and has a more subtle taste as compared to the overbearing taste of the other.