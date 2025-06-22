Chai and Cheese: Is the new duo on the block giving a tough combination to the classic wine and cheese?

Although wine and cheese is set in most people's minds, experimenting with tea and cheese isn’t a bad idea after all.

Perfect notes

Chai or tea brews warmth, flavours, spices, and a rich taste which is quite versatile with the flavours of different cheese which range from creamy and smooth to tangy and sharp. The spiciness of cardamom, cloves or cinnamon cuts through the fattiness of cheese while if you are drinking sweet tea, it balances the saltiness of some cheese creating complementary flavour notes for your palate.

Complementing textures

Tea is known to soothe your senses. While the hot milky ones are an instant mood booster and rejuvenate you, the green, black and white tea has a soothing and relaxing effect on you. In both cases, what complements the silkiness of the tea are the textures – creamy, tangy, melting, crumbling, firm which allows you to sip and eat at the same time; soaking in two different textures which find their ways to fuse into one distinct, unique flavour.

Cultural Combination

When you talk of pairing cheese with chai, it need not be raw cheese. It can also be dishes made with cheese. Both chai and cheese are two favourite items in the culinary world and their complementary notes go well with each other, making it a win-win game for the eater. Furthermore, what works is the habit of munching on something while you drink your tea and cheese is one of the best items to munch on or make delicious munchies with.