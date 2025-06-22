Chai and Cheese: Is the new duo on the block giving a tough combination to the classic wine and cheese?

From cocktail parties to charcuterie board all have cheese paired with wine. While this is definitely a time –tested a most-favoured combination, have you ever thought about how cheese will taste with you regular cuppa of tea? Does 'chai and cheese' sound interesting to you? Wondering how the two different products might complement each other? Here’s a quick look at what might work out in this combination and which cheese can be paired with the popular kinds of tea.
Although wine and cheese is set in most people's minds, experimenting with tea and cheese isn’t a bad idea after all.
Perfect notes
Chai or tea brews warmth, flavours, spices, and a rich taste which is quite versatile with the flavours of different cheese which range from creamy and smooth to tangy and sharp. The spiciness of cardamom, cloves or cinnamon cuts through the fattiness of cheese while if you are drinking sweet tea, it balances the saltiness of some cheese creating complementary flavour notes for your palate.
Complementing textures
Tea is known to soothe your senses. While the hot milky ones are an instant mood booster and rejuvenate you, the green, black and white tea has a soothing and relaxing effect on you. In both cases, what complements the silkiness of the tea are the textures – creamy, tangy, melting, crumbling, firm which allows you to sip and eat at the same time; soaking in two different textures which find their ways to fuse into one distinct, unique flavour.
Cultural Combination
When you talk of pairing cheese with chai, it need not be raw cheese. It can also be dishes made with cheese. Both chai and cheese are two favourite items in the culinary world and their complementary notes go well with each other, making it a win-win game for the eater. Furthermore, what works is the habit of munching on something while you drink your tea and cheese is one of the best items to munch on or make delicious munchies with.
Which cheese and tea combo go well?
Here are some tea pairings that you can try out next time. The subtlety of goat cheese or mascarpone complements the delicate notes of white teas, such as silver needles. Triple cream flavours of Brillat- Savarin or others go well with the naturally creamy texture of milk oolong tea. Ricotta and cream cheese which leaves a trail of creaminess while one tries to pick it up, goes well with the floral notes of jasmine tea.
Earl Grey, one of the most popular tea, has bergamot which complements the tang or citrusy extracts of goat cheese or blue cheese. In fact to balance it out, you can also add a hint of honey. The richness and spiciness of Gouda balances the strong milky spice of masala chai. To save the best for the last, a Darjeeling first flush demands equally delicate cheese like brie.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.