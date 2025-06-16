Here’s why garlic bread taste better in restaurants

Ever catch yourself wondering why that restaurant garlic bread is different, making your own version kinda. lacking? You’re not alone. That enticing smell and ideal crunch appear to be reserved for your go-to Italian restaurant. But what’s their secret? It happens that there are two main things going on, and they’re easier than you’d imagine.

Secret’s Out: Why restaurant garlic bread reigns supreme

First of all, let’s discuss the hardware. Restaurants are lucky to have professional–grade ovens. Compared to the household appliance in your kitchen, these commercial behemoths hit blistering temperatures and heat with unparallel evenness. This isn’t about cooking quicker; it’s about getting that elusive texture. A blast of high heat crisps the exterior of the bread instantly while leaving the inside beautifully soft and moist. Your domestic oven, bless its heart, tends not to be able to get this as right, and results in bread that is too soft, too firm or annoyingly dry.

And secondly, and most importantly, it’s down to the alchemy of ingredients and the experienced touch of a chef. Restaurant kitchens are usually supplied with superior butter, richer and more flavourful than much found in supermarkets. Add this to carefully fresh finely chopped garlic and you’re already on a winner. Proper chefs also have an intuitive sense of the optimum butter to garlic ratio so that every mouthful is full of flavour without being too garlicky or greasy. Apart from these basics, most restaurants take their garlic bread further with subtle touches such as freshly chopped parsley a dash of oregano or an abundance of good quality Parmesan cheese, all adding to that ultimate taste experience.

So, while your kitchen at home may never quite be exactly like the restaurant, knowing these two aspects definitely brings us closer to acing our own garlic bread. Maybe a good starting point is to invest in better butter and fresher garlic.