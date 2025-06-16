On Imtiaz Ali’s birthday, we decode what makes him the Rumi of Gen Z

It would not be an exaggeration to say that very few filmmakers in Indian cinema have managed to create an impact as strong in the audiences’ minds as Imtiaz Ali has; and by impact, we don’t mean only in an ‘inspire a cinephile to become a filmmaker’ way but also in an ‘inspire a 9–5 guy to become an artiste’ way. Among many others who have reported quitting jobs to pursue their passion after watching Tamasha (2015), is Anshu Mor, the former Xbox India head who left his job to become a standup comedian. What exactly do the films of Imtiaz Ali carry then, that stirs up such tangible alterations in the lives of those who love his films?

On the director’s 54th birthday, we decode what makes Imtiaz Ali the Rumi of today’s generation

The characters: quirky but relatable

Think of Geet (Kareena Kapoor) from Jab We Met: the chirpy and effervescent Sikhni from Bhatinda who ended up transforming a depressed Aditya into an optimistic man again. Though deemed by certain critics as a manic pixie character, we have often met people like her in our lives who can light up any room they enter. Think of that chatterbox in your group of friends, who often gets called out — ‘tu na bilkul Geet hai!’

The protagonist is lost

While heroes in mainstream Bollywood are typically larger–than–life, heroes in Imtiaz’s film are mostly lost. This results in a wide range of male characters in his films who are flawed and vulnerable, resonating with the audience way more. They find home in these characters, their weaknesses and struggles feel like their own, and in turn their journey of self–discovery and triumphs also give the audience the hope of a new beginning. Ved (Ranbir Kapoor), the product manager–turned–storyteller in Tamasha, for instance, has become inspiration for many to finally quit the corporate grind and follow their passion.

Love is complex

Unlike many of his contemporaries, Imtiaz doesn’t simplify love — his characters are messy in love and often push their beloved in the fear of vulnerability, only to realise its worth when it’s too late. But love waits, in Imtiaz’s world, patiently, till its manifestation meets poetic justice. Meera (Deepika Padukone) in Love Aaj Kal (2009) waits for Jai (Saif Ali Khan) to realise his love for her, for almost three years after their breakup, just like Tara (Deepika Padukone) waits four years for Ved (Ranbir Kapoor), refusing to settle for anything less than what they had. What the audience find then is an honest portrayal of romantic love; one that is raw and unnerving, yet way too close to how it is in real life.

Stories are eternal

Heer–Ranjha, Laila–Majnu, Romeo–Juliet: Imtiaz’s films refer to his love for folklore and storytelling at every chance it gets. Be it in the use of songs such as Chali Kahani in Tamasha or through storytellers such as Veer Singh (Rishi Kapoor) in Love Aaj Kal (2009), Imtiaz plays homage to the age–old culture of storytelling, bringing in the warmth of the much–loved tradition to his audience.

Familiarity in narratives

While many tropes in Imtiaz’s films — popularly the ‘boy–meets–girl’ and ‘finding back oneself during a trip’ — might seem overdone, this perhaps promises a certain familiarity, bringing the audience back to his films again and again. It’s like how it is with Gilmore Girls loyalists going back to watching the show every autumn. Despite similar tropes, all his films feel different than each other, thanks to Imtiaz’s artistry, and creating an universe that feels too comforting to leave.