Imtiaz Ali’s next film with Diljit Dosanjh to release in April 2026

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s new film with actor–musician Diljit Dosanjh will be released in theatres in April 2026, coinciding with the festival of Baisakhi.

Touted as a “charming story of love and longing”, the untitled movie marks the second collaboration between Imtiaz and Diljit after their 2024 widely loved movie, Amar Singh Chamkila.

Actors Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari will also feature in the film, which has a contemporary and witty narrative that explores the depth of human connection.

Quoting legendary poet Momin Khan Momin’s couplet Tum mere paas hote ho goya, Jab koi doosra nahin hota (You are with me, however, when there is no one else), Imtiaz said he aims to offer a “touching cinematic experience” through his movie.