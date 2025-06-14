AGAM unveils new album at a charity concert in Bengaluru with Akshaya Patra

The Akshaya Patra Foundation — a non-profit committed to eradicating child hunger through its mid-day meal programme — has partnered with AGAM, the acclaimed seven-member carnatic-progressive rock band, for a special charity concert titled Music for Meals. What sets this show apart? The band will be launching their highly anticipated new album Arrival of the Ethereal! The debut single from this yet-to-be-released album, The Silence That Remains, has already gained significant traction online thanks to its evocative music video. Ahead of their performance in the city, this weekend, we caught up with lead vocalist Harish Sivaramakrishnan to learn more about the vision behind the Music for Meals initiative and get an exclusive glimpse into the new album.

Indian fusion band AGAM to perform two-day charity concert in Bengaluru