Carnatic-rock band Agam is all set to enchant audiences, this weekend in Bengaluru

Only a few bands across the country can proudly say that they have successfully combined elements of carnatic music with modern rock and put it on a pedestal and Agam can definitely be counted as one of them. The band features an extraordinary lineup of talented musicians, including Harish Sivaramakrishnan, Swamy Seetharaman, T Praveen Kumar, Aditya Kasyap, Sivakumar Nagarajan, Jagadish Natarajan and Yadhunandan Nagaraj. The band will take to the stage this weekend and Yadhunandan, the drummer of the band, lets us in on what they have planned for the evening!
“Playing in Bengaluru is like a homecoming gig for us. We recently announced that we’ll be coming up with a new album. Maybe not for this gig, but we may give you a teaser by playing something related to the upcoming album. That’s what we’ve planned as of now. But we have a rehearsal coming up before the show, so we’re going to decide on that day,” begins Yadhunandan.
Talking about the latest album, the drummer reveals, “We bring in our elements with carnatic music and that is the same flavour we are bringing in for the third album, as well. It will not be like a full fledged album release. All the songs won’t be releasing together. It will be like one after the other. I’m not going to mention the names of the songs because that’s a secret. But I’m sure this is really bigger and better than the second one. We are still working on the album as we speak, trying to make it better and better.”
When asked how this album would be different from the previous ones, Yadhunandan says, “Musically, we listened to more styles of music across the globe and we’ve got some more new influences from the western world. We’re trying to cater to the younger generation who are our biggest listeners right now. We know we have to evolve with the soundscape, so, there will be new elements, which you may not have heard in the previous albums.”
INR 399 onwards. October 27, 7 pm onwards. At Forum South Bengaluru, Konanakunte.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so