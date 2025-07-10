Grilling Hacks: Keep these 10 reminders handy for your next batch of perfectly grilled meat

Keep these steps in mind and follow them in order so that you get the perfect grilled meat and surprise your friends and family.

Correct Cuts

For grilled meat always choose the marble cuts. It helps the meat stay juicy with its tendency of absorbing the marinade which also hydrates the meat.

Never skip seasoning

To have that perfect crackling crust and moist texture of the meat, salt is important. Rub salt generously over the meat and leave it, ideally overnight; and if not then 30-45 minutes before it goes inside the grill. Apart from salt, also add in your marinades or dry rubs which depends on the flavour profile you want to give to the meat.

Temperature checks

It is important at what temperature the meat itself is during the time of grilling. Often when you marinade it overnight, one takes it out of the cold storage and shifts it to the grill. This would result into uneven cooking. To avoid that, let the meat sit for 20-30 minutes after being left inside the freezer overnight. This ensures that at the time you are putting the meat inside the grill, it is of even temperature.

Hot and Cold Grilling

Yes, grilling can be done in hot and cold zones. For searing the meat the hot zone is a mandate but for finishing off the cooking, the cold zone is also required. The cold zone is required so that the meat is not overcooked in the heat but solely cooks off with internal heat during the last few minutes of the process.

No over flipping

Flipping is necessary and once or twice is healthy. It ensures that both sides of the meat are perfectly grilled. But it doesn’t mean that one starts flipping every few minutes. That would result in uneven cooking again. Also, to avoid piercings and pierce marks, use a tong and not a fork.