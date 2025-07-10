Grilling Hacks: Keep these 10 reminders handy for your next batch of perfectly grilled meat

Want to make a grilled meat which resembles dishes made by top chefs or restaurant order? Here is a ten-step hack that you can try out. This includes getting the perfect cut to keeping the grill clean. And each of the steps in between only enhances the perfect grill and the flavour of the meat
Keep these steps in mind and follow them in order so that you get the perfect grilled meat and surprise your friends and family.
Correct Cuts
For grilled meat always choose the marble cuts. It helps the meat stay juicy with its tendency of absorbing the marinade which also hydrates the meat.
Never skip seasoning
To have that perfect crackling crust and moist texture of the meat, salt is important. Rub salt generously over the meat and leave it, ideally overnight; and if not then 30-45 minutes before it goes inside the grill. Apart from salt, also add in your marinades or dry rubs which depends on the flavour profile you want to give to the meat.
Temperature checks
It is important at what temperature the meat itself is during the time of grilling. Often when you marinade it overnight, one takes it out of the cold storage and shifts it to the grill. This would result into uneven cooking. To avoid that, let the meat sit for 20-30 minutes after being left inside the freezer overnight. This ensures that at the time you are putting the meat inside the grill, it is of even temperature.
Hot and Cold Grilling
Yes, grilling can be done in hot and cold zones. For searing the meat the hot zone is a mandate but for finishing off the cooking, the cold zone is also required. The cold zone is required so that the meat is not overcooked in the heat but solely cooks off with internal heat during the last few minutes of the process.
No over flipping
Flipping is necessary and once or twice is healthy. It ensures that both sides of the meat are perfectly grilled. But it doesn’t mean that one starts flipping every few minutes. That would result in uneven cooking again. Also, to avoid piercings and pierce marks, use a tong and not a fork.
Let the air come in
Oftentimes a lot of ingredients are put onto the grill at the same time which makes it overcrowded. This blocks the airflow and can lead to steaming and not grilling.
Baste for best flavours
Basting is a process of adding moisture and flavour to the grilled meat by pouring over the marinade juice or you can make one with melted butter, garlic, oil and a sauce of your choice which complements the original flavour profile of the dish.
Thermometer check
How would you verify if the mat if fully cooked? Go back the OG way and use the thermometer. For Chicken it is 165 F / 74 degree centigrade, for medium done pork it is 145 F / 63 degree centigrade and for medium-rare beef it is 130-135 F with 54-57 degree centigrade.
Rest again
Once you take out the meat from the grill, let it rest again for five to 10 minutes. This helps in the juices to distribute itself within the meat and also reduces the temperature to an extent so that you can start cutting it into slices.
No missing out on cleaning
After you are done preparing the actual dish, grill care is essential so that the quality of cooking and cooked meat remains the same or betters for subsequent preparations. All you have to do is pre-heat the grill and scrub it thoroughly. Reach out to the nooks and corners and give it a clean look before cooking in it again.