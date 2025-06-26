Rainy day cravings? Whip up these delicious dishes at home

Rainy days have a charm of their own, they slow us down, wrap us in a sense of calm, and nudge us to find joy in the simplest of moments. There’s nothing quite like curling up by the window, watching the drizzle paint the world in shades of grey and green, and sipping on a hot cup of chai. And let’s be honest, monsoons and food go hand in hand. A plate of crispy pakodas, some spicy street-style snacks, or a warm homemade dish can instantly lift your mood and turn a gloomy day into something cosy and comforting.

Get ready to give your rainy day the flavour it deserves

If you find yourself reaching for your favourite comfort foods every time it pours, you’re not alone. We’ve put together a list of five delicious and easy-to-make dishes that are perfect for this weather. Ready to give your rainy day the flavour it deserves?

Pakodas

Let’s start with the all-time favourite pakodas! Crispy, deep-fried, and irresistibly delicious, they’re everything you need to lift your spirits on a rainy day. Just whip up a simple batter with besan, mix in chopped chillies, onions, and your favourite spices, and fry them to golden perfection. Serve them hot with a side of mint chutney or ketchup, and you’ve got yourself the ultimate monsoon snack.

Masala Maggi

Honestly, it doesn’t get simpler than this. If you’re feeling too tired to cook something elaborate but still want to enjoy the rains with your coffee, this one’s for you. Just give your classic Maggi a spicy, veggie-loaded twist, and you’ve got a warm, comforting bowl of happiness. It’s quick, satisfying, and the perfect companion for those cosy, cold rainy days.

Pitha

When the rain starts to pour and you’re in the mood for something warm and rooted in tradition, pithas from Assam make for a delightful treat. These comforting rice flour delicacies, especially the savoury ones filled with spiced lentils or mustard paste, are perfect for the monsoon. They carry a rustic charm and homely warmth that’s hard to resist on a grey, drizzly day. And the best part? They’re naturally gluten-free, a thoughtful bonus for those with dietary preferences or restrictions. For many, biting into a pitha during the rains feels like revisiting a simpler, slower way of life, one that’s deeply satisfying.