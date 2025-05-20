Recipes

Monsoon cravings? Try out the recipe of Curd Rice Vadai

Set that food delivery app aside for a day and whip up this quick-fix Curd Rice Vadai with the most basic ingredients in your kitchen
Monsoon cravings? Try out the recipe of Curd Rice Vadai
Curd Rice Vadai
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

The monsoons seemed to have arrived early this year and so have our snack cravings. If, like us, you too find yourself dreaming about some hot, crunchy, home-made fritters — we’ve got your back. Set that food delivery app aside for a day and whip up this quick-fix Curd Rice Vadai with the most basic ingredients in your kitchen. Recipe by Chef Dinkar Sardesai, Executive Chef, ITC Windsor, Bengaluru.

Curd Rice Vadai recipe

Serves: 04

Preparation time: 15 mins

Cooking time: 45 mins

Ingredients

  • Boiled basmati rice: 600 g

  • Chopped ginger: 60 g

  • Chopped green chilli: 20 g

  • Asafoetida (hing): 10 g

  • Curd: 600

  • Chopped curry leaf: 10 g

  • Coarsely ground rice poha: 200 g

  • Soaked poha -150 g

  • Oil for frying

 Method:

  • Mix roughly mashed rice, chopped ginger, green chilli, chopped curry leaf and asafoetida.

  • Add curd to the mixture and set it aside for an hour.

  • Combine powdered poha to the mixture to thicken the curd rice to form balls.

  • Flatten into small, round patties (like tikkis).

  • Crumb with the soaked poha and deep-fry until golden brown.

  • Served hot with tamarind chutney and ginger chutney.

Monsoon cravings? Try out the recipe of Curd Rice Vadai
5 unique mango pairings you need to try this summer
Curd Rice Vadai
Curd Rice Vadai recipe

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com