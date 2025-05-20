Monsoon cravings? Try out the recipe of Curd Rice Vadai

The monsoons seemed to have arrived early this year and so have our snack cravings. If, like us, you too find yourself dreaming about some hot, crunchy, home-made fritters — we’ve got your back. Set that food delivery app aside for a day and whip up this quick-fix Curd Rice Vadai with the most basic ingredients in your kitchen. Recipe by Chef Dinkar Sardesai, Executive Chef, ITC Windsor, Bengaluru.
Serves: 04
Preparation time: 15 mins
Cooking time: 45 mins
Ingredients
Boiled basmati rice: 600 g
Chopped ginger: 60 g
Chopped green chilli: 20 g
Asafoetida (hing): 10 g
Curd: 600
Chopped curry leaf: 10 g
Coarsely ground rice poha: 200 g
Soaked poha -150 g
Oil for frying
Method:
Mix roughly mashed rice, chopped ginger, green chilli, chopped curry leaf and asafoetida.
Add curd to the mixture and set it aside for an hour.
Combine powdered poha to the mixture to thicken the curd rice to form balls.
Flatten into small, round patties (like tikkis).
Crumb with the soaked poha and deep-fry until golden brown.
Served hot with tamarind chutney and ginger chutney.