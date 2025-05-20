Monsoon cravings? Try out the recipe of Curd Rice Vadai

The monsoons seemed to have arrived early this year and so have our snack cravings. If, like us, you too find yourself dreaming about some hot, crunchy, home-made fritters — we’ve got your back. Set that food delivery app aside for a day and whip up this quick-fix Curd Rice Vadai with the most basic ingredients in your kitchen. Recipe by Chef Dinkar Sardesai, Executive Chef, ITC Windsor, Bengaluru.

Curd Rice Vadai recipe

Serves: 04

Preparation time: 15 mins

Cooking time: 45 mins

Ingredients

Boiled basmati rice: 600 g

Chopped ginger: 60 g

Chopped green chilli: 20 g

Asafoetida (hing): 10 g

Curd: 600

Chopped curry leaf: 10 g

Coarsely ground rice poha: 200 g

Soaked poha -150 g

Oil for frying

Method: