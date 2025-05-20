5 unique mango pairings you need to try this summer

Summer in India is all about the king of fruits, mangoes! Whether you’re a fan of Alphonso, Langda, or Dasheri, these juicy delights are a seasonal treat that sneak into everything from desserts to refreshing drinks. While classics like aamras and mango lassi steal the spotlight, there’s a whole universe of bold and unexpected mango pairings just waiting to be discovered.
Beyond the usual sweet dishes, mangoes can bring a delightful balance, depth, and vibrancy to a variety of savoury and adventurous meals. Their natural sweetness and acidity harmonise beautifully with ingredients that either contrast or complement their flavour, making mango a wonderfully versatile addition to many cuisines.
1. Mango with fermented foods like kimchi or miso paste: The tropical sweetness of mango cuts through the tangy funk of fermented foods like kimchi or miso, adding a layer of complexity to salads, grain bowls, or even tacos. Plus, this pairing offers a probiotic-rich, gut-friendly meal when used wisely.
2. Mango and soft cheeses like burrata or feta: Creamy cheeses beautifully balance mango’s acidity and enhance its flavour. Try pairing fresh mango slices with burrata, a drizzle of olive oil, and some arugula for a fancy appetiser, or toss cubed mango with feta in a couscous or millet salad.
3. Mango with black salt and chilli in savoury snacks: This tangy-salty-spicy combo is already a hit in street-style mango chaats, but it shines just as brightly in fusion snacks—think mango salsa on nachos or as a topping on flatbreads and crackers with labneh or hummus.
4. Mango with lean meats like grilled chicken or prawns: When used as a glaze, marinade, or chutney base, mango adds moisture and depth to lean proteins. Grilled prawns with mango salsa or mango-glazed chicken skewers are perfect for summer barbecues and light dinners.
5. Mango in herbal teas or infused cold brews: Skip the sugary mango drinks and opt for something more sophisticated. Toss in dried mango or fresh cubes into green tea or hibiscus infusions. The result is a refreshing, subtly fruity beverage that’s perfect for hot days