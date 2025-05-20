5 unique mango pairings you need to try this summer

Beyond the usual sweet dishes, mangoes can bring a delightful balance, depth, and vibrancy to a variety of savoury and adventurous meals. Their natural sweetness and acidity harmonise beautifully with ingredients that either contrast or complement their flavour, making mango a wonderfully versatile addition to many cuisines.

1. Mango with fermented foods like kimchi or miso paste: The tropical sweetness of mango cuts through the tangy funk of fermented foods like kimchi or miso, adding a layer of complexity to salads, grain bowls, or even tacos. Plus, this pairing offers a probiotic-rich, gut-friendly meal when used wisely.

2. Mango and soft cheeses like burrata or feta: Creamy cheeses beautifully balance mango’s acidity and enhance its flavour. Try pairing fresh mango slices with burrata, a drizzle of olive oil, and some arugula for a fancy appetiser, or toss cubed mango with feta in a couscous or millet salad.