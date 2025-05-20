Trends

5 unique mango pairings you need to try this summer

Beyond the usual sweet dishes, mangoes can bring a delightful balance, depth, and vibrancy to a variety of savoury and adventurous meals
Image for representational purposes
Image for representational purposes
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Summer in India is all about the king of fruits, mangoes! Whether you’re a fan of Alphonso, Langda, or Dasheri, these juicy delights are a seasonal treat that sneak into everything from desserts to refreshing drinks. While classics like aamras and mango lassi steal the spotlight, there’s a whole universe of bold and unexpected mango pairings just waiting to be discovered.

Unexpected mango pairings add fresh twist to summer menus

Image for representational purposes
Image for representational purposes

Beyond the usual sweet dishes, mangoes can bring a delightful balance, depth, and vibrancy to a variety of savoury and adventurous meals. Their natural sweetness and acidity harmonise beautifully with ingredients that either contrast or complement their flavour, making mango a wonderfully versatile addition to many cuisines.

1. Mango with fermented foods like kimchi or miso paste: The tropical sweetness of mango cuts through the tangy funk of fermented foods like kimchi or miso, adding a layer of complexity to salads, grain bowls, or even tacos. Plus, this pairing offers a probiotic-rich, gut-friendly meal when used wisely.

2. Mango and soft cheeses like burrata or feta: Creamy cheeses beautifully balance mango’s acidity and enhance its flavour. Try pairing fresh mango slices with burrata, a drizzle of olive oil, and some arugula for a fancy appetiser, or toss cubed mango with feta in a couscous or millet salad.

Image for representational purposes
Image for representational purposes

3. Mango with black salt and chilli in savoury snacks: This tangy-salty-spicy combo is already a hit in street-style mango chaats, but it shines just as brightly in fusion snacks—think mango salsa on nachos or as a topping on flatbreads and crackers with labneh or hummus.

4. Mango with lean meats like grilled chicken or prawns: When used as a glaze, marinade, or chutney base, mango adds moisture and depth to lean proteins. Grilled prawns with mango salsa or mango-glazed chicken skewers are perfect for summer barbecues and light dinners.

5. Mango in herbal teas or infused cold brews: Skip the sugary mango drinks and opt for something more sophisticated. Toss in dried mango or fresh cubes into green tea or hibiscus infusions. The result is a refreshing, subtly fruity beverage that’s perfect for hot days

Image for representational purposes
Mango Desserts: Your quick guide to making these five delicious desserts at home
mango
mango recipes
Mango pairings

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com