Mango Desserts: Your quick guide to making these five delicious desserts at home

Almond Mango Cake

Ingredients:

(for the cake)

Butter – 200 gms

Almond powder – 200 gms

Sugar – 200 gms

Eggs – 4

Mango purée – 80 gms

Vanilla essence – 2 ml

(for the cheese base)

Cream cheese – 100 gms

Mango purée – 50 gms

Whipped cream – 20 gms

Method:

· Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

· Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

· Fold in the almond powder, then add the vanilla essence and mango purée.

· Pour the mixture into a mould and bake at 180°C for 15 to 20 minutes.

· Once baked, allow the cake to cool to room temperature.

· In a separate bowl, mix cream cheese, mango purée, and whipped cream until a thick cream forms.

· Pipe the cream mixture onto the cooled cakes.

· Top with Alphonso mango chunks and serve.