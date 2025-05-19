Mango Desserts: Your quick guide to making these five delicious desserts at home

Its summer time and the key ingreients in any menu - starter, main course or desserts is the King of Fruits - the Mangoes. If you love mangoes and have laid your hands on a fresh and juicy batch, take a cue from Chef Gopalasamy S, speciality chef from Mahindra Holidays & Resorts , India and get down to making these delicious mango-forward dessert recipes in your own kitchen.
Almond Mango Cake
Ingredients:
(for the cake)
Butter – 200 gms
Almond powder – 200 gms
Sugar – 200 gms
Eggs – 4
Mango purée – 80 gms
Vanilla essence – 2 ml
(for the cheese base)
Cream cheese – 100 gms
Mango purée – 50 gms
Whipped cream – 20 gms
Method:
· Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
· Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.
· Fold in the almond powder, then add the vanilla essence and mango purée.
· Pour the mixture into a mould and bake at 180°C for 15 to 20 minutes.
· Once baked, allow the cake to cool to room temperature.
· In a separate bowl, mix cream cheese, mango purée, and whipped cream until a thick cream forms.
· Pipe the cream mixture onto the cooled cakes.
· Top with Alphonso mango chunks and serve.
Summer Chili Mango Brownie Pudding
Ingredients
Mango purée with chunks – 200 gms
Sugar – 200 gms
Basil (chopped) – 2 gms
Brownie cubes – 150 gms
Agar agar – 5 gms
Mango cubes – 30 gms
Method:
· Take fresh, well-ripened mangoes and extract the pulp.
· Mix the pulp with sugar and let it chill in the refrigerator.
· Dissolve agar agar in a little water and fold it into the mango purée.
· Pour the mixture into serving glasses and set them in the refrigerator to chill.
· Cut homemade brownies into cubes.
· Once the mango layer is set, remove the glasses and add brownie cubes to one side.
· Place the glasses back in the refrigerator to firm up further.
· Cut mango into small cubes and arrange them on top of the glasses.
· Serve chilled to kids and guests.
Chill Mango Summer Pudding
Ingredients
(for Pudding)
300 gms ripe mangoes (peeled and chopped)
100 gms granulated sugar
200 ml water
10 gms gelatin or 1 tbsp agar-agar (for vegetarian option)
200 ml heavy cream
100 ml condensed milk
1 tsp vanilla extract
(for Mango Sauce)
200 g ripe mango purée
50 g granulated sugar
50 ml water
(for Garnish)
Fresh mango cubes
Chopped nuts (e.g., pistachios or almonds)
Method:
Sprinkle gelatin over 50 ml cold water and let it bloom for 5 minutes.
If using agar-agar, dissolve it in 50 ml water and bring it to a boil, stirring until fully dissolved.
In a saucepan, cook chopped mangoes with 100 g sugar and 200 ml water over medium heat until soft and sugar is dissolved.
Let the mango mixture cool slightly, then blend until smooth.
Return the purée to the saucepan and add the bloomed gelatin or agar-agar. Heat gently and stir until fully combined.
In a separate bowl, whisk together heavy cream, condensed milk, and vanilla extract.
Gradually mix the mango mixture into the cream mixture, stirring continuously until smooth.
Pour the final mixture into molds and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or until set.
For the mango sauce, cook mango purée with 50 g sugar and 50 ml water until slightly thickened. Let it cool.
Once the pudding is set, unmold and top with mango sauce.
Garnish with mango cubes and chopped nuts. Serve chilled.
Fresh Mango on Chocolate Disk with Mascarpone Cream Filling
Ingredients:
Fresh sweet mango (cubed) – 3 nos
Mascarpone cream – 500 gms
Sugar – 100 gms
Chocolate – 200 gms
Method:
Melt the chocolate and spread into round disks (as shown in the reference image). Allow to set.
Prepare the mascarpone cream by mixing mascarpone cheese with sugar until smooth and creamy.
Pipe a layer of mascarpone cream onto each chocolate disk.
Arrange cubed mango pieces over the cream.
Repeat this process to form three layers (disk, cream, mango).
Garnish with chocolate shards and fresh fruits before serving.
Royal Mango Cheese Brownie
Ingredients
For the Brownie Base:
Butter – 750 gms
Chocolate – 750 gms
Sugar – 1 kg
Eggs – 12 nos
Flour – 500 gms
Chopped cashew nuts – as needed (optional)
Vanilla sugar – to taste (or substitute with vanilla extract)
Chopped dates – optional
For the Mango Cheese Layer:
Cream cheese – 1 kg
Egg whites – 4 nos
Egg yolks – 4 nos
Cornflour – 60 gms
Milk – 70 ml
Fresh cream – 225 gms
Mango purée – 200 gms
Method:
Chop cashew nuts and set aside.
Melt the butter and chocolate together over a double boiler until smooth. Let it cool slightly.
In a mixing bowl, whip eggs, sugar, and vanilla sugar until the mixture is thick and pale.
Fold the cooled chocolate-butter mixture into the whipped egg mixture.
Sift the flour (with baking powder, if using) and gently fold it into the batter along with chopped dates, if using.
Pour the brownie batter into a greased baking pan (40 x 30 cm) and sprinkle the chopped cashew nuts on top.
For the cheese layer, mix cream cheese, egg yolks, cornflour, milk, fresh cream, and mango purée until smooth.
Separately, whip egg whites until stiff peaks form, then fold gently into the cream cheese mixture.
Pour the mango cheese mixture over the brownie batter in the pan.
Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 30–40 minutes or until set and lightly golden on top.
Cool, slice, and serve.