Try recipe of Mambazha Pradhaman recipe this mango season

A luscious and festive Kerala-style dessert made from ripe mangoes, jaggery and coconut milk — this Mambazha Pradhaman brings together tropical sweetness and warm spice, perfect for special occasions and traditional feasts. Created by Chef Sukesh, Executive Chef, Gateway Bekal, here’s the recipe for you.

Ingredients (Serves 3–4)

● Ripe mango pulp – 2 cups (preferably Alphonso)

● Jaggery – 1 cup, melted (approx. 240 ml)

● Thin coconut milk – ½ cup

● Thick coconut milk – 1 cup

● Cardamom powder – ¼ tsp

● Ghee – 1 tbsp

● Nuts & raisins – for garnish (cashews preferred)

● Salt – a pinch

Method

1. In a heavy-bottomed pan, cook the ripe mango pulp with a small amount of water until soft and pulpy.

2. Stir in the melted jaggery and continue cooking until it blends well with the mango pulp.

3. Add the thin coconut milk and let the mixture simmer gently. Do not boil vigorously.

4. Lower the flame and add the thick coconut milk, cardamom powder, and ghee. Stir continuously to avoid curdling.

5. Add a pinch of salt to balance the sweetness.