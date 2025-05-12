Head to this Mysore restaurant for a scrumptious Mangalore food festival

Food enthusiasts in Mysore are invited on a culinary journey to the coast of Karnataka. La Uppu, the all-day dining restaurant at Grand Mercure Mysore, is hosting Mangalore Food Festival this week. Diners can experience the zesty and traditional tastes of this vibrant region each evening.

What can you expect on the menu?

Chef Pradip Kumar Pani and his talented team have meticulously curated a menu showcasing Mangalore’s most cherished specialties. Guests can anticipate a delectable array of starters including Kanthari Fish Chicken Gassi, the special Mangalorean Fish Curry, Mangalorean Sout Ekai Ulli and the ever-popular Prawn Ghee Roast among other culinary creations.

This festival presents a unique opportunity for residents and visitors of Mysore to explore the rich culinary heritage of Mangalore without travelling to the coast. The thoughtfully crafted menu promises unforgettable evenings for the palate offering a genuine taste of the region's most beloved dishes. Don’t miss this chance to indulge in the authentic flavours of Mangalore at Grand Mercure Mysore’s La Uppu.

INR 1,199++. May 16-24, 7-11 pm. La Uppu, Grand Mercure Mysore