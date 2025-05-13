5 easy mango juice cocktails to sip this summer season

As the temperatures rise, nothing says summer quite like mangoes. This golden fruit is a must-have in Indian homes during the hot months and serves as a fantastic base for refreshing drinks. Whether you're throwing a weekend brunch or just want to chill out after a long day, mango juice is your go-to for whipping up easy, delicious cocktails. Here are five mango-based cocktails to try, each paired with the perfect food for a delightful experience.
Mango Mojito: A Cool Summer Spin on a Classic
Give the traditional mojito a tropical twist! Blend mango juice with white rum, muddled mint, lime juice, and soda. This version is zesty, slightly sweet, and incredibly refreshing.
Food Pairing: Pair it with grilled paneer skewers or prawn tacos.
Mango Margarita: Fruity Zing with a Tangy Kick
Mix mango juice, tequila, triple sec, and fresh lime juice for a vibrant, citrusy cocktail. Don’t forget to add a chili-salt rim for that extra kick that makes it perfect for parties.
Food Pairing: Enjoy it with nachos, salsa, and guacamole.
Mango Mimosa: Brunch’s New Best Friend
Swap out orange juice for mango juice in your mimosa for a tropical twist. When paired with sparkling wine or prosecco, this drink is light, bubbly, and totally brunch-worthy.
Food Pairing: It goes great with avocado toast or a cheese omelette.
Spicy Mango Mule: Heat Up Your Evening Plans
Combine vodka, mango juice, ginger beer, and a dash of chilli powder or jalapeño slices for a spicy take on the Moscow Mule. It’s bold, refreshing, and packed with flavor.
Food Pairing: Best enjoyed with spicy kebabs or chicken wings.
Mango Coconut Rum Punch: A Beach in a Glass
Mix mango juice with coconut rum, a splash of pineapple juice, and crushed ice. This smooth, tropical drink is perfect for lazy afternoons or lounging by the pool.
Food Pairing: Complements coconut shrimp or Thai spring rolls.