5 easy mango juice cocktails to sip this summer season

Mango Mojito: A Cool Summer Spin on a Classic

Give the traditional mojito a tropical twist! Blend mango juice with white rum, muddled mint, lime juice, and soda. This version is zesty, slightly sweet, and incredibly refreshing.

Food Pairing: Pair it with grilled paneer skewers or prawn tacos.

Mango Margarita: Fruity Zing with a Tangy Kick

Mix mango juice, tequila, triple sec, and fresh lime juice for a vibrant, citrusy cocktail. Don’t forget to add a chili-salt rim for that extra kick that makes it perfect for parties.

Food Pairing: Enjoy it with nachos, salsa, and guacamole.

Mango Mimosa: Brunch’s New Best Friend

Swap out orange juice for mango juice in your mimosa for a tropical twist. When paired with sparkling wine or prosecco, this drink is light, bubbly, and totally brunch-worthy.

Food Pairing: It goes great with avocado toast or a cheese omelette.