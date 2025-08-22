How to go about a cheese tasting session?

Cheese tasting is an absolute fun event where you get to try a variety of cheese and revel in their texture, creaminess, nuttiness and more. Sometimes, they are even paired with wine for an enjoyable session. However, there are a few things to keep in mind to get the most of the different flavours.

Sequence matters

Cheese should always be tasted starting from the milder ones to the stronger ones. In case you start with the stronger cheese like a blue cheese or aged cheddar, then their flavours overpower the palate and you are unable to get the best of the milder ones like Gouda or mozzarella.

Avoid contamination

Cheese has very distinct flavours and each one should be given special treatment. To do it, always use separate knife while cutting different cheese and forks while tasting them. Today, a lot of places use toothpicks to make it easier instead of delegating so many forks. Using a single fork to eat several types of cheese will contaminate their flavours and you won’t be able to understand the specifics of each cheese.

Nose to use

A very interesting part of cheese tasting is smelling it; and no its not rude to smell the food that you are eating when it comes to cheese. Pick up a cheese and bring it near your nose. Do not bring it very close, then their will be an overpowering smell. Do not keep it very far away either. A two – palm distance from your nose and at an angle will do the trick .