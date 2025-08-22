How to go about a cheese tasting session?

Sitting amidst a cheese tasting party and feeling a little lost because you are not a pro yet? Here are a few tips that should give you a fair idea of how a cheese tasting session transpires and how professional cheese tasters behave during the same.
Cheese tasting is an absolute fun event where you get to try a variety of cheese and revel in their texture, creaminess, nuttiness and more. Sometimes, they are even paired with wine for an enjoyable session. However, there are a few things to keep in mind to get the most of the different flavours.
Sequence matters
Cheese should always be tasted starting from the milder ones to the stronger ones. In case you start with the stronger cheese like a blue cheese or aged cheddar, then their flavours overpower the palate and you are unable to get the best of the milder ones like Gouda or mozzarella.
Avoid contamination
Cheese has very distinct flavours and each one should be given special treatment. To do it, always use separate knife while cutting different cheese and forks while tasting them. Today, a lot of places use toothpicks to make it easier instead of delegating so many forks. Using a single fork to eat several types of cheese will contaminate their flavours and you won’t be able to understand the specifics of each cheese.
Nose to use
A very interesting part of cheese tasting is smelling it; and no its not rude to smell the food that you are eating when it comes to cheese. Pick up a cheese and bring it near your nose. Do not bring it very close, then their will be an overpowering smell. Do not keep it very far away either. A two – palm distance from your nose and at an angle will do the trick .
Check the temperature
Before eating, gauge the temperature or ask around. Cheese should ideally be served at room temperature. If it has been stored in the fridge for a long time, then ideally it should be taken out and its temperature should be brought down to room level before serving it.
Just a bite
Remember cheese tasting is not a full meal. It is only a process of sampling. Thus you should take small bites and not hog at the cheese boards. Everyone should be given a chance to taste the cheese. Once you have taken the bite keep it in your mouth, chew it slowly, relish the texture of the cheese and then swallow.
Choose palate cleansers wisely
Not only should you not cross contaminate different types of cheese to maintain their flavours, you should also choose the palate cleansers wisely so that they don’t interfere with your flavour profiles. Items like apples, plain crackers, bread and water often work well as in-between snacks while nuts, jam, honey, chocolate, coffee should be avoided.
Be respectful towards others
Often a cheese tasting session includes a host of people and diverse opinions. Be respectful of everyone’s decisions and opinions. Not everyone might like a variety you highly appreciate and vice verse. It is ideal that you also experiment with cheese profiles that are outside your likings so that you have an idea of the range of this dairy product.
Wine & Cheese
Finding wine in a cheese tasting session isn’t uncommon. However, there is a thumb rule, a light wine for a lighter variety of cheese and a strong wine for a stronger variety. However, if there is no curated pairing and you are left on your own, then you can take suggestions from an expert as to which wine can be paired with the kind of cheese you prefer.
