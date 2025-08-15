Switching from instant to ground coffee? Keep these tips in mind

There are a few things that need to be kept in mind before making the giant leap in your life. From a shift in flavours to storing solutions and being in control of the process in every step, here’s what you need to know about ground coffee.

Strong Flavours

For ground coffee, the flavour will be very strong, rich, fresh and you will be able to make out layers of taste. From acidity, to nuttiness, from fruity to bitter, you can understand them all depending on the coffee beans and roast.

Equipment matters!

A perfect cup of ground coffee demands some equipment to start with. You need a coffee maker which most suits your requirements. They may vary from pourover, Aero Press, French Press and more. A kettle with temperature control options. Measuring spoon or measuring scale to take just the correct amount of coffee. Burr grinder, if you want to grind whole beans. Paper filters – reusable or one-time also make your coffee-making experience richer.

What’s in a size?

Ever wondered what makes people so passionate and protective towards their coffee, especially when they start preparing it themselves? This happens because there are several intricate details and steps that needs to be kept in mind while making a cup.

Right from how the ground coffee is stored to the size of the grind, which differs for different brew methods. While fine grinds work best for a moka pot and espresso machine; coarse does the job for French Press; and Medium to medium-fine for Drip Machine and Pourover.