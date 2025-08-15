Switching from instant to ground coffee? Keep these tips in mind

If making coffee is therapy for you, then getting used to working with ground coffee should be on your wish list. It gives you a better control over the process of coffee-making. But, if you have been habituated with just adding hot water to your coffee for a long time, and want to take the leap of faith towards making it from the scratch with ground coffee, then now is the good time to start your practice. And before you do, keep these details in mind.
What should you know before shifting from instant to ground coffee usage?
There are a few things that need to be kept in mind before making the giant leap in your life. From a shift in flavours to storing solutions and being in control of the process in every step, here’s what you need to know about ground coffee.
Strong Flavours
For ground coffee, the flavour will be very strong, rich, fresh and you will be able to make out layers of taste. From acidity, to nuttiness, from fruity to bitter, you can understand them all depending on the coffee beans and roast.
Equipment matters!
A perfect cup of ground coffee demands some equipment to start with. You need a coffee maker which most suits your requirements. They may vary from pourover, Aero Press, French Press and more. A kettle with temperature control options. Measuring spoon or measuring scale to take just the correct amount of coffee. Burr grinder, if you want to grind whole beans. Paper filters – reusable or one-time also make your coffee-making experience richer.
What’s in a size?
Ever wondered what makes people so passionate and protective towards their coffee, especially when they start preparing it themselves? This happens because there are several intricate details and steps that needs to be kept in mind while making a cup.
Right from how the ground coffee is stored to the size of the grind, which differs for different brew methods. While fine grinds work best for a moka pot and espresso machine; coarse does the job for French Press; and Medium to medium-fine for Drip Machine and Pourover.
Storage Solutions
When you purchase ground coffee you will have to purchase them in good quantities for prolonged usage. Thus, it is pertinent that they are stored in good conditions so that they don’t go stale. Unlike instant coffee which is usually available in sachets or jars that can be stored for a long time – almost a year- ground coffee doesn’t have such a long shelf life.
Thus, they should be stored in air-tight containers and kept in a cool place away from direct sunlight or heat. Never store coffee grounds in the fridge, as freezing temperatures will make the grounds stick to one another and form crumbs. Moreover, try to grind whole beans right before you actually make the coffee. This helps in retaining flavour and freshness.
Suitable coffee-making environment
With ground coffee, it’s not just hot water anymore! The quality of the water matters. Try and use water which doesn’t have a flavour of its own. Take filtered water if your tap water has a strong taste. Brew the coffee ground at a temperature of 90-96 degrees centigrade, which is very close to the boiling point, but not at boiling point. High temperature will burn the coffee grounds and make it unbearably bitter.
Be in control
While you can hardly be in control of the flavour when you are working with instant coffee, ground coffee makes you more confident as you can customise its taste as per your choice. From the size of the coffee ground to the time you want it to brew for and the coffee to water ratio, all these can be determined by you. If you are in the beginner’s phase, then it is suggested that you take one to two tablespoons of coffee for every cup of water.
Regular clean-ups
Working with coffee grounds may be slightly messy. It is recommended to get your equipment cleaned every time you prepare yourself a hot cup of coffee. While French-press or pour-over are easier to clean, larger espresso machines are tougher, since rigorous cleaning in every nook and cranny is required. Clean coffee machine and equipments mean there will be no flavour mixing and staleness every time you prepare a new cup.
