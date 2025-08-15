How to make this viral chocolate egg pudding

Are you craving a good dessert or something sweet but you're worried about going overboard with your calories? Worry not! Here's the viral chocolate pudding that you can make with only seven ingredients, some of which are on your kitchen shelf.
Here are all the ingredients you need.
Ingredients:
4 boiled eggs
½ cup whole milk or coconut milk
¼ cup jaggery powder
¼ cup cocoa powder
A few drops of vanilla extract
Method:
Add the boiled eggs to a blender.
Pour in the milk, followed by jaggery powder, cocoa powder and vanilla extract.
Blend until completely smooth and creamy.
Freeze it for two hours
The result is a silky, rich pudding that looks and tastes just like chocolate mousse, minus the guilt. Pair it with coffee for a better treat.
You can also add a pinch of cinnamon, cardamom, or sea salt for a flavor boost. For better presentation, top it off with berries, nuts, or dark chocolate shavings.
With whole milk & 2 tbsp jaggery, each serving is 470 kcal, whereas if you swap whole milk with coconut milk, you get nearly 600 kcal. It has nearly 30 grams of protein in each serving as well. This means, your dessert isn’t just low in sugar (depending on jaggery used), it’s also a surprisingly protein-rich sweet treat.
Bon Appetit!
