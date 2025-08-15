How to make this viral chocolate egg pudding

The result is a silky, rich pudding that looks and tastes just like chocolate mousse, minus the guilt. Pair it with coffee for a better treat.

You can also add a pinch of cinnamon, cardamom, or sea salt for a flavor boost. For better presentation, top it off with berries, nuts, or dark chocolate shavings.

With whole milk & 2 tbsp jaggery, each serving is 470 kcal, whereas if you swap whole milk with coconut milk, you get nearly 600 kcal. It has nearly 30 grams of protein in each serving as well. This means, your dessert isn’t just low in sugar (depending on jaggery used), it’s also a surprisingly protein-rich sweet treat.

Bon Appetit!