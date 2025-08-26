Sahil Sambhi's Latango brings Italian classics and European vibes to Delhi

Delhi’s dining scene is vibrant, and now restaurateur Sahil Sambhi of Japonico, Bawri, and Vietnom fame, has unveiled his latest venture, Latango, an all-day European bar in Nehru Place. It is conceived as a space to “bring the essence of Europe to the table”, Sambhi says, “We’ve created a space that feels intimate yet alive, where every element invites you to slow down and stay longer.”
Here's what you should try at Delhi's Latango
Designed by Vivek Guha of Orphic Designs, Latango spans two floors with warm copper tones, plush bouclé seating, and Sambhi’s signature touch — a sculptural bar crafted from 2,100 stacked glass pieces, and a two-storey show kitchen where chefs fire pizzas in wood ovens.
Latango’s offerings spell classy Europe with subtle Japanese inflections. The menu, crafted by Italian chefs Roberto Blondi (of Japonico) and Joe Stanchi (of Naples’ legendary Starita a Materdei, among the world’s finest pizzerias), brings a refined curation of cold cuts, antipasti, pizzas, pastas, and desserts.
We were first served house bread and butter. The bread, soft and warm, paired with butter carrying a gentle acidic lift. As sous chef Garvit Dahia explained, the butter was churned with a house-made onion and white wine compote, with lemon zest, or salmon roe for non-vegetarians.
We tried the Octopus Salad, featuring Japanese style thinly cut slices of boiled octopus arranged in a roulade, laid over a fresh parsley pesto purée, topped with fried garlic bits and pickled onions — tender without the usual chew of the mollusk. Dahia recommends the beetroot tartare for vegetarians or those avoiding seafood. We moved next to the Crab Tartare — fresh crab on an onion–avocado base, bound with Japanese kewpie mayo, served over green herb oil and topped with crunchy salmon roe. The contrast of soft crab and crisp roe makes it a must-try for any seafood lover in the city.
Dahia recommends the Lobster Linguine with fresh lobster paired with house-made linguine cooked perfectly al dente, served in a rich tomato sauce built from lobster shells. Another highlight is the Grilled Chicken Involtini: tender chicken wrapped in bacon, grilled, and filled with cheese and sage butter. The menu also includes dishes outside of Italy, like the spicy Spanish style, Taco Al Pator. The dish base is baked tortilla bread, topped with chicken, coriander and Mexican Pico de Gallo. Those with a taste for French cuisine can also nibble on the Omelette Café de Paris, a beautiful french style brown seared omelette with sun Dried Tomato Pesto, tangy bell peppers, Garlic Sauce, and herbs.
What’s fine dining without a sweet finish? Latango’s menu offers a refined selection, from pavlova to Eton mess (berries, meringue, and whipped cream) and even the in-house Japanese mochi ice cream. We, however, settled on the classic rum-based tiramisu. The generous portion served in a caviar tin arrives topped with coffee caviar, a molecular gastronomy twist.
Latango also offers a unique cocktail menu titled ‘Liquid Letters from Europe’ — a picture-card style collection conceptualised by Vikram Achanta and Abhishek Banerjee of Tulleeho, a beverage-industry consultancy, together with Italian mixologists Giovanni and Terry. Each drink is imagined as a letter between a Western and an Asian artist. We try the Pop Punch, a vibrant orange vodka cocktail inspired by Andy Warhol and Takashi Murakami, and the Nudist Picante, a lime-forward tequila with kaffir lime spice.
If you’re a cocktail enthusiast, a pizza loyalist, or simply someone who enjoys lingering afternoons and spirited evenings, Latango is your spot — whether for a long lunch, a kitty party, or just casual drink-hopping.
On the ground floor, Epicuria, Nehru Place. Open seven days a week, 12pm onwards. A meal for two costs `5,000 plus taxes (with alcohol)
This article is written by Adithi Reena Ajith