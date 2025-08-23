Make a sourdough toast this weekend, as Vidya Malavade teaches

Did you know these facts about Vidya Malavade?

Not many know that Vidya is an earlier riser and her day starts as early as 6 am. She kickstarts her day with a portion of small laddoos made from a combination of Ashwagandha, Shatavari, and Moringa goli in coconut oil. Further, around At 6.15 am, Vidya eats a homemade ghee sattu jaggery laddoo right before kickstarting with her yoga sessions.

Post-workout, Vidya indulges into ash gourd juice or coconut water or beet, carrot, ginger, lime juice at 9 am, followed by soaked nuts, a date, pomegranate, and one more fruit, along with a protein shake at 9.30 am. In the afternoon, between 1-2 pm, Vidya takes her lunch, which includes tofu, sprouts, a veggie with homemade curd and methi millet, along with roti. She finishes her lunch with a small sesame jaggery laddoo for her joints.

Vidya, earlier in a detailed health centric video informed that she includes kulith in her diet because she was suffering from a small kidney stone, and horse gram helps in dissolving it. She has her dinner at 6 pm with a besan chilla stuffed with veggies and tofu and mint chutney. If at all, she feels like craves for sweet after her meals, Vidya enjoys a small fruit like an elaichi banana at the end to fulfil her sweet pangs.

Post dinner, she has a digestive tea with 2/3 cups of water boiled with ginger, lemongrass, saunf, mint leaves, and a pinch of green tea leaves. Vidya revealed that she does not snack in between and that she is done with her dinner by 6.30 pm. She sleeps by 10 pm and wakes up between 4.30-5.30 am every day, by her own and without an alarm clock.