Six easy steps to peel hard-boiled eggs without any fuss

Peeling hardboiled eggs might be a little tricky and full of patience. Obviously the shell doesn’t come out on the first go and it needs a long time to separate each hardened shell piece from the boiled egg, but here is how you can hasten the pace.

Choice of eggs

When you select eggs for boiling, make sure that they are at least seven to 10 days old. This is because, the older the eggs, the higher the pH of the whites making them not stick to the egg shells. This makes it easier to peel them off without any hassle. Eggs which are very fresh with have a low pH level which makes the whites stick to their shells and it becomes a struggle to peel such types of hardboiled eggs.

Boiling Tricks

When you place the eggs into the water for boiling, the water must already be at boiling temperature. To make it a perfect process you may also add vinegar and baking soda to this water when it is boiling. This concoction helps in detaching the whites from the eggs shells which, in turn, makes it easier to peel them off.

Straight to cold water

This is probably a trick that many do not know! Once your eggs are boiled, immediately transfer them to a bowl with ice cubes and cold water. Let it rest in this bowl for at least 10 minutes. The sudden temperature shock from boiling water to cold water, that the hardboiled eggs experience makes the whites and the shell pull away from each other.