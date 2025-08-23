Trends

Know your grapes: the differences between purple, red and green varieties

Refreshing and juicy, grapes are probably the only fruits which come in a variety of colours, each having its own distinct taste and properties
How are red, purple and green grapes different from each other? Pexels
Often when it comes to grapes, we love snacking on the little round balls of juiciness; and how we distinguish between them is through their colours – red, purple and green. More often than not we just ask for the variety based on their colour. But, each of these grapes has their own benefits, taste profiles and uses. Here’s a look at what sets them apart from each other.

How different are different varieties of grapes from each other?

The darker the colour of the grapes, the richer it is in anti-oxidants.
Purple grapes have the most anti-oxidants Pexels

Purple, Red and green grapes can be differentiated on the basic of five basic parameters. From their taste to nutrition value to uses and why the unique colour, which depends on how they are grown, all contribute to the uniqueness of their varieties.

Colour game

Starting from first things first, their colours! While purple grapes include the concord, moon drops, black Corinth their colour ranges from violet, purple or black. They are also sometimes colloquially called black grapes. Red grapes, although with a hint of magenta to purple hues form the varieties Red Globe or Crimson seedless. Green grapes are probably the most common variant and light green in colour. They are round or slightly elongated with varieties like Thompson seedless or cotton candy.  

Flavour power!

If you hold purple grapes in your hand, you would see that they have a thick skin all around compared to the other varieties. It is also quite juicy. While the taste is usually bold but mild, some grapes do have a striking tartness to it. Red Grapes on the other hand are more towards the sweeter side with a crisper outer layer. Green grapes are the most unpredictable of the lot in reality. Though supposed to be sweet with hints of tartness, some bunches can be very sour and elicit a weird expression on your face.

Nutrition packed

Each of the varieties, have their own nutrients profile. Thus it is usually consumed in rotation I most households. Purple and red grapes are good for the heart and anti-ageing purposes due to the resveratrol and anthocyanin content. Green grapes are lower in their nutrition value in comparison but its flavour profiles, availability and low price makes it a common choice.

How to go about a cheese tasting session?
Red, Purple and green grapes have their own unique properties
Red grapes often find place in fruit bowls. Pexels

Seed or no seed?

Often most grapes that are sold for consumption purposes are seedless but some varieties are still sold with their seeds on.

Main uses

Green grapes are mostly used for regular consumption although some are required to make white wine. Red grapes too are a common sight on fruit bowls. Purple grapes apart from basic consumption are used for make jams, jellies and wine.

This diner in Seoul serves only one dish!
Food trends
Grapes

