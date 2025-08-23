Know your grapes: the differences between purple, red and green varieties

Purple, Red and green grapes can be differentiated on the basic of five basic parameters. From their taste to nutrition value to uses and why the unique colour, which depends on how they are grown, all contribute to the uniqueness of their varieties.

Colour game

Starting from first things first, their colours! While purple grapes include the concord, moon drops, black Corinth their colour ranges from violet, purple or black. They are also sometimes colloquially called black grapes. Red grapes, although with a hint of magenta to purple hues form the varieties Red Globe or Crimson seedless. Green grapes are probably the most common variant and light green in colour. They are round or slightly elongated with varieties like Thompson seedless or cotton candy.

Flavour power!

If you hold purple grapes in your hand, you would see that they have a thick skin all around compared to the other varieties. It is also quite juicy. While the taste is usually bold but mild, some grapes do have a striking tartness to it. Red Grapes on the other hand are more towards the sweeter side with a crisper outer layer. Green grapes are the most unpredictable of the lot in reality. Though supposed to be sweet with hints of tartness, some bunches can be very sour and elicit a weird expression on your face.

Nutrition packed

Each of the varieties, have their own nutrients profile. Thus it is usually consumed in rotation I most households. Purple and red grapes are good for the heart and anti-ageing purposes due to the resveratrol and anthocyanin content. Green grapes are lower in their nutrition value in comparison but its flavour profiles, availability and low price makes it a common choice.