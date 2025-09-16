Will using an ice cube while making scrambled eggs change its texture?

Every time you order a continental or British breakfast, the scrambled eggs are mandatory, aren't they? Ever thought how they are so soft, fluffy, and creamy when served in hotels, but don't have the same texture when you try making them at home? Here’s a secret- put a cube of ice and see what these frozen cubes can do.
It's a secret that many will not tell you, but ice cubes can do wonders when it comes to getting the right consistency and texture for your scrambled eggs. Using them is very simple, and here are the steps that you can try out. First, crack open an egg onto the pan, but make sure that the pan is not heated. Next, add an ice cube. In case you do not have an ice cube in hand, you can still proceed by adding a tablespoon of cold water. But ideally, go for the ice cubes. Switch on the heat of the pan to low and start stirring gently till the ice melts or the water evaporates and the eggs start cooking. Keep stirring the eggs till they reach a creamy and almost gloss-like consistency. And that is your perfect hotel-like scrambled eggs prepared in no time at home!
All about the ice-cube magic
If you are wondering how and why ice cubes or cold water do the trick, here’s the answer. The melted cold water from the ice cube slows down cooking. With a low temperature, the scrambled eggs will now cook slowly and not get burnt or curdle due to high heat. Melting ice releases steam into the cooking pan. This steam is essential for getting the fluffy and creamy texture of the eggs. The moisture in the ice cubes makes them softer.
Thus, if you prefer creamy and smooth scrambled eggs, you can keep a few ice cubes up your sleeves, and if you opt for the firmer ones, then just omit the ice cubes during the making stage.
