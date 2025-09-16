Will using an ice cube while making scrambled eggs change its texture?

All about the ice-cube magic

If you are wondering how and why ice cubes or cold water do the trick, here’s the answer. The melted cold water from the ice cube slows down cooking. With a low temperature, the scrambled eggs will now cook slowly and not get burnt or curdle due to high heat. Melting ice releases steam into the cooking pan. This steam is essential for getting the fluffy and creamy texture of the eggs. The moisture in the ice cubes makes them softer.

Thus, if you prefer creamy and smooth scrambled eggs, you can keep a few ice cubes up your sleeves, and if you opt for the firmer ones, then just omit the ice cubes during the making stage.