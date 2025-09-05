6 ways to slow down the avocado browning process

Avocado browning is one of the most common things that you would notice when you work with the fruit. Just like any fruit, it is suggested that you eat it fresh, but if you can't and have to leave it, then it is better not to leave it exposed to the air directly for too long, lest it turns brown and generates apathy in your heart for it. However, there are ways to delay this process, and here are some of the hacks that you can follow.

The Magic Ingredient

If the phrase, one ingredient - many uses suits any item from the kitchen, then it would be the lemons. The citric acid in the lemon helps in delaying the process of oxidation. Thus, whenever you keep avocados, be sure to squeeze a few drops of lemon juice on top to keep them fresh.

Wrap it up!

Use a clean fill or wrap to tightly coil around the exposed surface. Be sure that the wrap touches the avocado flesh and there are no air bubbles trapped in between. This helps in delaying the process of avocado browning.

Water Bath

If you are planning on storing the avocados in an air-tight container, then fill the container almost 1- 2 inches thick from the bottom with water. Now place the fruit, flesh down, facing the water. This water bath reduces their exposure to the air and keeps it fresh for a longer time.