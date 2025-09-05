6 ways to slow down the avocado browning process

Like many fruits, avocado browning is a reflection of ageing when it is left in the open for far too long. The flesh, when exposed to the air, starts a reaction of oxidation and turns brown slowly and steadily. While this browning often leads to the fruit being left out or disposed of, there are certain ways to curtail the process and prolong its freshness.
Avocado browning is one of the most common things that you would notice when you work with the fruit. Just like any fruit, it is suggested that you eat it fresh, but if you can't and have to leave it, then it is better not to leave it exposed to the air directly for too long, lest it turns brown and generates apathy in your heart for it. However, there are ways to delay this process, and here are some of the hacks that you can follow.
The Magic Ingredient
If the phrase, one ingredient - many uses suits any item from the kitchen, then it would be the lemons. The citric acid in the lemon helps in delaying the process of oxidation. Thus, whenever you keep avocados, be sure to squeeze a few drops of lemon juice on top to keep them fresh.
Wrap it up!
Use a clean fill or wrap to tightly coil around the exposed surface. Be sure that the wrap touches the avocado flesh and there are no air bubbles trapped in between. This helps in delaying the process of avocado browning.
Water Bath
If you are planning on storing the avocados in an air-tight container, then fill the container almost 1- 2 inches thick from the bottom with water. Now place the fruit, flesh down, facing the water. This water bath reduces their exposure to the air and keeps it fresh for a longer time.
Onion companion
If you don't want to submerge the avocado in water, you can also cut red onions and place them in the same air-tight container that you are using for storage. The onions should not be directly touching the flesh of the fruit. The sulphur compounds present in the onion help slow down the browning process.
Put in the Fridge
Whether you wrap it with a foil or store it in an air-tight container, the ultimate destination should be inside the refrigerator. This is because the cold temperature inside the fridge slows down the enzymatic browning of the avocado.
Pit store
Always keep the pit of the avocado intact while storing it. This reduces the exposed surface area, thereby reducing the browning effect as well.
