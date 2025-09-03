5 Japanese kitchen shortcuts that can change your life

Japanese kitchen shortcuts aren’t rocket science. In fact, they are simple and easy steps that can help you work smoothly in your kitchen.

Freeze your rice

Rice is a staple meal with most of the dishes. In fact, it is required in small or less portions almost every day. Whether you eat at home or pack it up for office, rice is a mandate. Sometimes, you cannot make a lot of rice in one go or sometimes you cannot frequently make rice as often as you would have liked. For such instances, prepare rice in a large batch, good enough to sustain for a week at least and freeze them in small portions in silicon wrap or parchment paper. Ideally, you can freeze them after dividing them in portions you would need each day. If required label them. This would help you select the portion; re-heat it and your fresh rice ready in a jiffy.

Clay-pot magic

For the Japanese, cooking is all about flavours – going the classic way, reinventing new ones or just cleverly weaving the best of both. With one-pot meals being a regular fit in the kitchens, a Donabe or clay pot is mostly used to make them. Cooking in clay pot has an old history and is culturally significant in several culinary evolutions across the globe. Not only does it fit the bill for the one-pot meal but also makes clean-up easier. However, what makes them a clear choice is the warmth and heat that penetrates through clay pots and its ability to merge flavours well, more than modern cooking utensils. It also keeps food warm for a long time naturally, without the use of any additional heater. Thus, if you are hosting a party at home, this is one of the Japanese kitchen shortcuts that would save your day.

Stock up spice packets

Here’s a common ground which has been practiced in most Indian households for a long time. Whenever you order takeaway meals and are presented with sachets of spices, do you not stock them up in your kitchen. The Japanese do the same. They collect bags of dried bonito or kelp and use these to make some of the finest broths. In Japanese cuisine, broth forms a pivotal part and a well-flavoured broth wins everyone’s heart. The same can be done with these collected sachets of oregano, tomato sauce, chilli flakes etc. which adds flavour to Indian broths in no time.