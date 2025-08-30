Should you be eating raw eggs?

Raw eggs are primarily avoided for three reasons. Not only does it contain bacteria which are not good for health, it also poses a threat to digestibility.

Salmonella

Not to be confused with the salmon fish, but salmonella is a bacteria that is known to be the cause of food poisoning. Intake of this bacteria in any form will make a person feel like vomiting, run a fever, cause cramps and more. Although this bacteria is not present in every egg, but there is no way of knowing or predicting which egg would have it. Thus, it is best to not consume raw eggs. When you cook the eggs on heat, it kills the bacteria and makes it safe for consumption.

Avidin

The whites of a raw egg contains a protein called avidin which ensures low to no absorption of Vitamin B7. This Vitamin is a crucial part of the body function and one surely needs its presence. Again, once you heat the egg and cook it, avidin is destroyed and it becomes safe for consumption.

Digestion issues

Raw eggs often reduce the stomach’s availability to digest protein and biotin. Cooked or boiled eggs which are heat-treated are easier to digest.