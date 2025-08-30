Should you be eating raw eggs?

Noticed how people often crack open raw eggs on a hot ramen bowl, stir it and eat it ? Or body builders often talk about eating raw egg as part of their protein diet. While eggs are a very common ingredient to be consumed, but it is mostly done so in its cooked form. Here’s taking a look if raw eggs are good for consumption or not.
Raw eggs are primarily avoided for three reasons. Not only does it contain bacteria which are not good for health, it also poses a threat to digestibility.
Salmonella
Not to be confused with the salmon fish, but salmonella is a bacteria that is known to be the cause of food poisoning. Intake of this bacteria in any form will make a person feel like vomiting, run a fever, cause cramps and more. Although this bacteria is not present in every egg, but there is no way of knowing or predicting which egg would have it. Thus, it is best to not consume raw eggs. When you cook the eggs on heat, it kills the bacteria and makes it safe for consumption.
Avidin
The whites of a raw egg contains a protein called avidin which ensures low to no absorption of Vitamin B7. This Vitamin is a crucial part of the body function and one surely needs its presence. Again, once you heat the egg and cook it, avidin is destroyed and it becomes safe for consumption.
Digestion issues
Raw eggs often reduce the stomach’s availability to digest protein and biotin. Cooked or boiled eggs which are heat-treated are easier to digest.
Should raw eggs be totally avoided?
It is recommended that children, seniors, pregnant women and those who have a tried and tested weak immunity, should stay away from raw eggs. However, if you still want to try out raw eggs then you can opt for pasteurized eggs which are heat treated without cooking the egg. This heat –treatment makes it comparatively better for consumption.
Breaking the myth
After knowing that raw eggs are not good for consumption the basic question would be then what is shown in the viral food and health videos? Remember for food, the dish itself it hot. Even if you crack open a raw egg, the heat of the dish slowly cooks it, making it safe for eating. However, a lot of body-builders and health conscious individuals are now looking for alternative options to raw eggs through which they can maintain their protein intake.
