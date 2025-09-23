8 fixes that can help with over-salted food

Did you accidentally put in some extra salt in your dish making it saltier than usual? Cooking for the first time and you mistook the salt measurements? Worry not, because there are ways to fix over-salted food in a jiffy.
If you have put more salt than required while cooking, here are some simple steps to keep handy.
Add water
Whenever you taste and find that your dish has more salt, quickly add more water or unsalted broth so that the salt concentration gets reduced quickly. This works best for liquid dishes like soup, stew, gravies etc.
Put more unsalted ingredients
To fix over-salted food, add more of the unsalted main ingredients. This will pull in the salt and reduce it from the gravy.
Balance the flavours
Another trick is to balance the flavour by adding sweet or sour ingredients. If you want to add a hint of tang, then go for lemon juice or vinegar, which will balance saltiness with acid. For sweetness, which neutralises the saltiness, go for sugar, honey or maple syrup.
Dairy products are magic
Sometimes, to reduce the flavour of salt, sour cream, yoghurt or heavy cream is added, especially in creamy soups, curries and pasta.
Potato Magic
When you realise that you have put in a lot of salt, take a potato, peel it off and put it in your cooking pan for 15-30 minutes. It will absorb excess or all the excess salt and you can start over again. But be careful to remove the potato from the dish once its job is done.
Managing before cooking
If you have put in more salt on your ingredients before throwing them into the fire, just place them under water to remove the excess water.
Herbs lead the way
Another option in your hands is to throw in some herbs which have strong flavours that would mask the saltiness.
Make afresh
If you have time and need to prepare food for a large group, then prepare the same recipe without salt this time and merge the two. You may have a large quantity of food that can be stored and eaten over sometime.
