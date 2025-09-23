8 fixes that can help with over-salted food

If you have put more salt than required while cooking, here are some simple steps to keep handy.

Add water

Whenever you taste and find that your dish has more salt, quickly add more water or unsalted broth so that the salt concentration gets reduced quickly. This works best for liquid dishes like soup, stew, gravies etc.

Put more unsalted ingredients

To fix over-salted food, add more of the unsalted main ingredients. This will pull in the salt and reduce it from the gravy.

Balance the flavours

Another trick is to balance the flavour by adding sweet or sour ingredients. If you want to add a hint of tang, then go for lemon juice or vinegar, which will balance saltiness with acid. For sweetness, which neutralises the saltiness, go for sugar, honey or maple syrup.