3 ways to peel a tomato other than blanching

Are you all cool with chopping raw tomatoes for salads and garnish, but find it too messy the moment you have to peel off their skin while adding them to the dishes? Even though blanching is often the most used method to get rid of the mess, one is always finding other alternatives to manage the tomato skin, which easily sticks to the hand and causes a mess over the kitchen counter. Here are three methods that you can check out for peeling tomato skin in a mess-free way.
Before you actually start trying out these methods, remember that none of them are 100% mess-free. But what they do is make it easier to peel off the skin without causing a volcanic eruption of tomato juice around you.
Tomato peeler
Potato, carrot, and cucumber are common vegetables that use a peeler but yes, even tomatoes can be peeled with the help of a serrated peeler. These are specially made peelers that are manufactured to peel off the skin from soft and mushy vegetables. All you need to do is hold the tomato still and lightly drag the peeler across the skin to remove it. Make sure you do not apply a lot of pressure; otherwise, that will extract unnecessary flesh along with it. These work well if you have a few tomatoes to peel. However, care should be taken that the tomatoes are medium-hard; only then will the peeler work its way.
Freeze and thaw
If you have a large batch of tomatoes to work with, then you can try out the freeze and thaw method. All you have to do is freeze the tomatoes for the whole night. Let them thaw the next day by leaving them on the kitchen counter or holding them under warm water. The skin will automatically loosen up due to the temperature shock, and you can easily peel it off. But mind you, this method can slightly alter the texture of the tomatoes, so it's best if you practice it on a batch that will be used for cooking rather than eaten raw. Moreover, it takes time, so go ahead only if you have enough time in hand.
Roasting/broiling Method
Taking out a batch of tomatoes to make curries, gravies, or sauces? Then cut them in half, put them on a baking sheet, and roast or broil them in the oven for about 10-15 minutes. Once the tomatoes are slightly cooled, remove the skin easily with tongs or hands (if you can touch them). Remember, this method will provide a smoky flavour to the tomato. So, only use it when the actual cooking might need some added flavour.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.