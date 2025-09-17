3 ways to peel a tomato other than blanching

Freeze and thaw

If you have a large batch of tomatoes to work with, then you can try out the freeze and thaw method. All you have to do is freeze the tomatoes for the whole night. Let them thaw the next day by leaving them on the kitchen counter or holding them under warm water. The skin will automatically loosen up due to the temperature shock, and you can easily peel it off. But mind you, this method can slightly alter the texture of the tomatoes, so it's best if you practice it on a batch that will be used for cooking rather than eaten raw. Moreover, it takes time, so go ahead only if you have enough time in hand.

Roasting/broiling Method

Taking out a batch of tomatoes to make curries, gravies, or sauces? Then cut them in half, put them on a baking sheet, and roast or broil them in the oven for about 10-15 minutes. Once the tomatoes are slightly cooled, remove the skin easily with tongs or hands (if you can touch them). Remember, this method will provide a smoky flavour to the tomato. So, only use it when the actual cooking might need some added flavour.