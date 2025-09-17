How to keep your rotis soft and fluffy for hours?

The secret of having sift rotis lies in both their making and the way it is stored. Here’s what you can do to enjoy them all day long.

Warm water

Water is the most frequently used binder to knead the flour, but many also use milk or buttermilk. Whatever the binding agent may be, it is better to use it warm or lukewarm. Warm temperatures form gluten, which keeps the dough softer and moist for a long time, preventing it from drying out soon.

Fat for fit

Adding a teaspoon of ghee, oil, or yogurt also makes the dough soft and retains the moisture.

Kneading well

Kneading the dough is a time-consuming process. It takes almost 10-15 minutes of patience to get it done until one reaches a smooth and slightly sticky consistency. After the initial kneading, keep the dough in a bowl and cover it with a muslin cloth. Let it rest for at least half an hour, till it expands in volume. That is an indicator that the dough is ready to be rolled.