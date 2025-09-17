Trends

How to keep your rotis soft and fluffy for hours?

How to keep your rotis soft and fluffy for hours?
Want to enjoy soft, fluffy, and hot rotis even after a few hours have passed since they were made? Here are a few hacks that you can keep handy to enjoy fresh rotis all the time. 

Make your rotis and store them properly to enjoy their soft and fluffy texture for hours

The secret of having sift rotis lies in both their making and the way it is stored. Here’s what you can do to enjoy them all day long. 

Warm water 

Water is the most frequently used binder to knead the flour, but many also use milk or buttermilk. Whatever the binding agent may be, it is better to use it warm or lukewarm. Warm temperatures form gluten, which keeps the dough softer and moist for a long time, preventing it from drying out soon. 

Fat for fit 

Adding a teaspoon of ghee, oil, or yogurt also makes the dough soft and retains the moisture. 

Kneading well

Kneading the dough is a time-consuming process. It takes almost 10-15 minutes of patience to get it done until one reaches a smooth and slightly sticky consistency. After the initial kneading, keep the dough in a bowl and cover it with a muslin cloth. Let it rest for at least half an hour, till it expands in volume. That is an indicator that the dough is ready to be rolled. 

Roll it right! 

Rotis should always be rolled out medium-thick. Rolling it too thin will make it dry out fast, while too thick a consistency will make it hard enough. 

Keep the tawa/pan hot
Always preheat the pan or the tawa. This will make the rotis fluff up in no time. Also, keep the side flipping to two to three times at the most. Over-flipping will take away the desired texture. 

Double layer of fat

Right after the roti has been made, you can apply a coat of butter or ghee. This helps in trapping the moisture inside the rotis. However, since fat is already added at the dough stage, this step is completely optional.

3 factors that set a bento box apart from your regular lunch box
Keep your rotis soft and fluffly
Keep your rotis soft and fluffly

Store it right

Take extra care in the way and the place you are storing the roti. Take a casserole or a stainless steel container and place a cotton cloth, muslin cloth, or dry kitchen towel underneath. Place the rotis on top of this towel and wrap it up. Then place the lid, but do not close it. 

No steaming

Since the rotis are fresh off the heat, the chances of steam building are very high. To avoid that, after wrapping it up in the towel, place the container lid on it, but do not close it shut. Leave it for a few minutes till the steam escapes, and then seal it. If steam is allowed to be formed, then it renders the rotis soggy and wet.

