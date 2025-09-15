3 factors that set a bento box apart from your regular lunch box

A Bento box can be differentiated from a regular lunch box on several parameters. Starting from the very beginning, it originates from Japan and follows the tradition of home-made meals. More often than not, these envelop the care with which a meal is made and presented. Regular meal boxes, on the other hand, are a global item and do not have any specific country or region of origin. These can be packed from the home or other places where the meal is just packed in a regular tiffin box.

Portion Control

While the world is growing conscious of portion control today and how one can actually eat everything, including carbohydrates, but in limited portions, Bentox boxes started this trend years ago. A compartment helps in not only keeping different kinds of food items separate, but also forms a rough measurement so that you can eat everything in smaller portions. In most regular lunch boxes, there are usually just two compartments - one large and one small. Mostly, the main items are packed in the large compartment, while the sides, desserts, gravy, or semi-gravy items are packed in the smaller compartment.