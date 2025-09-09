Common mistakes while making drip coffee and how to avoid them

If you are heading over to your cosy coffee corners or kitchen counter tops to make drip coffee, then keep these mistakes in mind so that you can avoid making them.

Ratio Round-up

While making coffee, the ratio of water and coffee is very important to get the flavour and texture correct. Most of the time, one ends up mixing too much coffee or too little as compared to the amount of water. This results in bad taste. Ideally, the standard ratio is usually 20 g of coffee for 300 mL of water, which would give a standard taste to your coffee.

Fresh Beans

The fun of brewing coffee manually lies in not just the process but far too many steps before and after, one of which includes taking care of the coffee beans. When you are making drip coffee, do not use improperly stored beans which are very old or stale. That would alter the taste of the coffee. What you can do instead is store the beans in air-tight containers so that they retain the flavours. Grind the beans right before you make the coffee and avoid using pre-ground. For roasted beans, anywhere between 2-4 weeks works for the best flavours.

Water gone wrong

Water quality matters a lot while making drip coffee. Incorrect temperature or water infusions with other minerals can make your coffee taste differently from what you would have desired. To prevent that, use water that does not have any chlorine infusion and keep the brewing temperature anywhere between 90-96 degrees centigrade.