Speed up the marination process with 6 simple tricks

From roasting to baking, sometimes the magic lies in the marination process more than anything. But with so much to do in daily life and so little time, do you ever wonder how to cut short the long hours of the marination process? There are some simple steps that can be followed to enhance the marination process for faster and thorough absorption in less time. Have you tried any of these before?
Less time, faster absorption, how to better the marination process?
To get more flavours onto your dish in less time, here’s what you can do.
Size matters!
The smaller the size, the easier the marination process. This is because with less surface area, the marinade would stick easily onto them as compared to a bigger size of the item. Instead of opting for larger cuts or whole chunks, try it out with cubes, slices, and fillets, which absorb marinade faster and smoothly.
Vacuum Marination
Instead of marinating the item and leaving it on the countertop or inside the refrigerator for a long time, try to pursue the process of vacuum marination. When the vacuum reduces air pressure and the marination process occurs in a sealed environment, it takes 15-30 minutes at the most for the process to complete.
Treat the meat
When you have large chunks of meat that need to be marinated, you can score the surface area. This creates channels for the marinade to enter the meat and tenderise it with flavours.
Choose the right ingredients
When you are preparing a marinade for your meat or fish, choose the right ingredients. Items like vinegar, lemon juice, papaya, pineapples, etc. have acidic and enzymatic properties in them which tend to break down the proteins in the meat and fish and penetrate the flavours faster, reducing marination time. However, care should be taken to balance the flavours and not overdo it, otherwise the meat or fish itself can become soggy.
Temperature control
This might be quite new to many. While preparing a marinade at room temperature is normal, slightly warming it up before using it may be new. But this warmth in the marinade speeds up the process of absorption. Care needs to be taken that the marinade is not hot because if it is, it will start the cooking process instead.
Liquid marinades
Always try to prepare liquid-based marinades because they tend to easily catch on to the meat/fish and coat it well.
