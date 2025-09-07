Speed up the marination process with 6 simple tricks

To get more flavours onto your dish in less time, here’s what you can do.

Size matters!

The smaller the size, the easier the marination process. This is because with less surface area, the marinade would stick easily onto them as compared to a bigger size of the item. Instead of opting for larger cuts or whole chunks, try it out with cubes, slices, and fillets, which absorb marinade faster and smoothly.

Vacuum Marination

Instead of marinating the item and leaving it on the countertop or inside the refrigerator for a long time, try to pursue the process of vacuum marination. When the vacuum reduces air pressure and the marination process occurs in a sealed environment, it takes 15-30 minutes at the most for the process to complete.



Treat the meat

When you have large chunks of meat that need to be marinated, you can score the surface area. This creates channels for the marinade to enter the meat and tenderise it with flavours.