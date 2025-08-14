5 flavourful twists for your homemade roasted cashews

Looking to impress your family, friends and guests with some magic on the classic cashews? Try these flavours!

The Garlic Punch!

Roast a cup of cashews in ghee or light oil. Add garlic powder, chilli flakes and salt while the cashews are still warm. Switch off the gas and stir it well so that the nuts are coated evenly. Place them on a tissue to absorb excess oil or ghee. Let it cool. Place them in an air tight container and munch on them whenever you feel.

The Spicy Rim

Roast a cup full of cashews and while it is warm, add lemon zest, black pepper, lemon juice and salt. Make sure this coats the cashews well. Toss it for a while with the gas turned off. Drain off the excess frying agent and store them in an air tight container. Take this out whenever you are in for a summer adda with a glass of cooler and a lemony refreshing side to energise you.