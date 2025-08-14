5 flavourful twists for your homemade roasted cashews

Whether it’s a get together or a house party, one thing without which any occasion is incomplete is cashews. The most popular variety of the dry fruit trio, cashews are not only cooked and eaten in a variety of dishes, but also lightly roasted with masala coatings which give it flavour. While the most common one is roasted cashews with salt – rock salt, pink salt, Himalayan salt; there are several other flavours you can try your hands on. And these can be prepared in to time, at your home, with everyday ingredients.
Looking to impress your family, friends and guests with some magic on the classic cashews? Try these flavours!
The Garlic Punch!
Roast a cup of cashews in ghee or light oil. Add garlic powder, chilli flakes and salt while the cashews are still warm. Switch off the gas and stir it well so that the nuts are coated evenly. Place them on a tissue to absorb excess oil or ghee. Let it cool. Place them in an air tight container and munch on them whenever you feel.
The Spicy Rim
Roast a cup full of cashews and while it is warm, add lemon zest, black pepper, lemon juice and salt. Make sure this coats the cashews well. Toss it for a while with the gas turned off. Drain off the excess frying agent and store them in an air tight container. Take this out whenever you are in for a summer adda with a glass of cooler and a lemony refreshing side to energise you.
Cheesy charm!
Come out of your cheesy popcorn dream and try making cheesy cashews at home. Take a tablespoon of butter and melt it in a pan. Add the cashews to roast them in butter. Add cheese powder, salt and black pepper. Let it coat the cashews well. Take it out, cool it and store it for eating whenever you want to binge-watch your favourite series.
Thai-inspired?
Make it sweet and chilli with jaggery and chilli flakes coating. Lightly roast the cashews in ghee. Add jaggery to it. Let the jaggery melt so that the nuts get a sweet coating first. After that, add the chilli flakes so that it sticks to the warm jaggery coating. This would give you a sweet and sour flavour to munch on to sweeten up your mood.
Recap the OG!
The classic spicy masala coating on the cashew is everywhere to be found. But if you would like to make it at home, then dry roast the nuts until they are slightly golden. In a separate bowl mix oil, red chilli powder, black pepper, chaat masala and salt. Toss the warm kaju into this bowl of spices and let it sit for a while so that the nuts get the spice coating. Cool it off and store it.