How to make protein-rich chocolate ice cream at home

Who says ice cream can’t be both indulgent and good for you? This quick, protein-rich chocolate ice cream is perfect for anyone looking to satisfy their sweet tooth while sneaking in some extra nutrition.
Here’s how to whip it up:
Ingredients:
100 g paneer (cottage cheese)
1 ripe banana
2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
1–2 tbsp honey (adjust to taste)
Prep your ingredients: Crumble one block of paneer and slice the banana.
Blend it all: In a blender, add the paneer, banana, cocoa powder, and honey. Blitz until smooth and creamy.
Freeze: Pour the mixture into a container and freeze for 2–3 hours or until set.
Scoop & enjoy: Serve as is, or top with nuts, dark chocolate chips, or fresh berries.
Paneer adds a protein punch and gives the ice cream a rich, creamy texture. Bananas naturally sweeten and thicken the mix, while cocoa brings that deep chocolate flavour. Just remember not to overdo the ingredients, otherwise you may not get the chocolate flavour adequately or the consistency may be off.
So this National Chocolate Ice Cream Day, skip the store-bought tubs and blend up your own guilt-free version!