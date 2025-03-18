Jouzi halwa: The prized Hyderabadi dessert with a secret ingredient

If you go to Hyderabad, you can't miss out on the delicious and sweet jouzi halwa!
Hyderabad's Old City is a remarkable hub of heritage eateries, many of which have been around for over a century! Numerous establishments and hidden gems in this area offer dishes with Turkish influences or are crafted using royal Nawabi recipes. Among these, a notable name situated across from the well-known Mozam Jahi market is renowned for its Jouzi Halwa, an orange-hued, red dessert that once captivated a Nizam, leading him to name the shop after a Turkish monarch!
Hameedi Confectioners holds a nearly legendary status in Hyderabad. Its story began in 1913 when a Turkish boy named Muhammed Hussain, then just 15 years old, opened a modest sweets stall. The standout product was the Turkish Jouzi Halwa, which quickly became a favourite among the local residents. The confectionery's fame eventually echoed in the ears of Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan Asaf Jah VII. Intrigued by its reputation, he decided to pay a visit to sample the famous Jouzi Halwa himself.
The Nizam was so impressed with the dish that he not only wrote a letter of appreciation, adorned with the royal seal, but he also honoured the shop by giving it a name that pays homage to his close relative, King Hamed of Turkey, the last Ottoman ruler to exert absolute control.
Though it has Turkish origins, Jouzi Halwa has come to be recognized as a quintessential Hyderabadi sweet. The special version served at Hameedi features a rich golden-red hue and a dense, fudgy texture achieved through a combination of ground almonds and sugar syrup. The flavour is nutty, enhanced by the addition of cardamom and saffron.
The preparation process takes an impressive eight hours and utilizes locally sourced ingredients such as milk, ghee, nutmeg, sugar, dried fruits, saffron, and a blend of secret spices imported from Afghanistan. Additionally, soaked barley extract is incorporated into the mixture. The meticulous crafting involves slow-stirring the milk over medium to high heat for several hours before adding the other components. Generous amounts of ghee accentuate the nuttiness of the halwa
Hameedi Confectioners produces approximately 100-125 kg of halwa daily from its two locations. Besides the famous Jouzi Halwa, the establishment is celebrated for various authentic Hyderabadi sweets like Saffron Ashrafi, Badam Ke Jaali, Motichur Ke Ladoo, Chandi Ke Ashrafi, Khowa Puri, and Halwa Sohan Tikki. However, Jouzi Halwa remains its signature item, partly due to a crucial ingredient: oat milk. In Urdu, ‘jouz’ translates to ‘oats,’ and the natural nuttiness of oat milk enriches the flavor profile of the halwa, enhancing its nutty characteristics.
The halwa contains a secret ingredient that is part of the age-old original recipe, which has never been revealed to the public. Mohammed Anees Ul Hussain, the current owner of the brand, mentioned in a 2020 interview that although several former employees have attempted to independently sell Jouzi Halwa, they have struggled to replicate it, primarily due to this closely guarded ingredient known only to the family. This unique blend comprises two to three dried fruits that contribute to the halwa’s distinctive taste. For those unable to visit Hyderabad, finding authentic Jouzi Halwa elsewhere can be quite challenging. Thankfully, Hameedi Confectioners offers shipping for its famed dessert, so you can order Jouzi Halwa online.