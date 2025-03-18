Jouzi halwa: The prized Hyderabadi dessert with a secret ingredient

The Nizam was so impressed with the dish that he not only wrote a letter of appreciation, adorned with the royal seal, but he also honoured the shop by giving it a name that pays homage to his close relative, King Hamed of Turkey, the last Ottoman ruler to exert absolute control.

Though it has Turkish origins, Jouzi Halwa has come to be recognized as a quintessential Hyderabadi sweet. The special version served at Hameedi features a rich golden-red hue and a dense, fudgy texture achieved through a combination of ground almonds and sugar syrup. The flavour is nutty, enhanced by the addition of cardamom and saffron.

The preparation process takes an impressive eight hours and utilizes locally sourced ingredients such as milk, ghee, nutmeg, sugar, dried fruits, saffron, and a blend of secret spices imported from Afghanistan. Additionally, soaked barley extract is incorporated into the mixture. The meticulous crafting involves slow-stirring the milk over medium to high heat for several hours before adding the other components. Generous amounts of ghee accentuate the nuttiness of the halwa