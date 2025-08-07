Avocado smoothies for healthy hydration and power-packed nutrition

Just bought a fresh bunch of avocado for your healthy eating resolution? Here are three quick recipes that are perfect for starting your day with avocado.
Classic Avocado Smoothie
With fibre, fats and citrus, this classic avocado smoothie with a hint of lemons would truly wake you up in the morning.
Ingredients:
· 1 avocado, peeled and pitted
· Juice of ½ orange
· Juice of ½ lemon
· 1 frozen banana, chopped
· 150 ml unsweetened almond milk
· 2 tsp vanilla extract
· 1 tbsp hemp seeds
Method:
· Blend all ingredients until smooth.
· Add more almond milk if you’d like it thinner.
· Serve immediately with a reusable straw.
Indonesian Apoka Juice
Why choose between an avocado smoothie and a cup of coffee, when you can have both in the same glass?
Ingredients:
· ½ ripe avocado
· 1 shot of espresso
· 100 ml sweetened condensed milk
· 50 ml milk
· Ice cubes
· Chocolate syrup (for decoration)
Method:
· Scoop the avocado flesh into a blender.
· Add espresso, condensed milk, regular milk, and ice. Blend until smooth.
· Drizzle chocolate syrup inside the serving glass, then pour in the blend.
· Serve immediately and enjoy cold.
Super Smoothie
Is it a smoothie, a brunch in a jar or your quick-fix takeaway lunch? You can decipher the answer while savouring the best of fresh avocado, berries and oats.
Ingredients:
· 1 tbsp oats
· 1 avocado, peeled and pitted
· 1 tbsp chia seeds
· 1 tbsp hemp seeds
· 2–3 pitted dates, finely chopped
· 150 ml unsweetened almond milk
· 125 g frozen blueberries
· A handful of frozen raspberries
· Toppings: Chia seeds, hemp seeds, sliced avocado, rose petals, puffed grains
Method:
· Pulse oats in a blender until fine.
· Add all other ingredients and blend until smooth.
· Add more almond milk if needed.
· Serve in a glass with a straw or pour into a bowl and top with your favourite garnishes.
The recipes have been contribted by The World Avocado Organisation.