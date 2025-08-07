Recipes

Avocado smoothies for healthy hydration and power-packed nutrition

Are you getting you avocado-in-the-glass right?
Start your day with an Avocado Smoothie
Avocado smoothies to try out for a healthier start to your mornings Pexels
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Just bought a fresh bunch of avocado for your healthy eating resolution? Here are three quick recipes that are perfect for starting your day with avocado.

Take a cue and start your day with avocado

Make this avocado smoothie with a hint of citrus
Classic Avocado Smoothie

Classic Avocado Smoothie

With fibre, fats and citrus, this classic avocado smoothie with a hint of lemons would truly wake you up in the morning.

Ingredients:

·        1 avocado, peeled and pitted

·        Juice of ½ orange

·        Juice of ½ lemon

·        1 frozen banana, chopped

·        150 ml unsweetened almond milk

·        2 tsp vanilla extract

·        1 tbsp hemp seeds

Method:

·        Blend all ingredients until smooth.

·        Add more almond milk if you’d like it thinner.

·        Serve immediately with a reusable straw.

Ever had avocado shake and coffee mix?
Avocado and Coffee make a great combination

Indonesian Apoka Juice

Why choose between an avocado smoothie and a cup of coffee, when you can have both in the same glass?

Ingredients:

·        ½ ripe avocado

·        1 shot of espresso

·        100 ml sweetened condensed milk

·        50 ml milk

·        Ice cubes

·        Chocolate syrup (for decoration)

Method:

·        Scoop the avocado flesh into a blender.

·        Add espresso, condensed milk, regular milk, and ice. Blend until smooth.

·        Drizzle chocolate syrup inside the serving glass, then pour in the blend.

·        Serve immediately and enjoy cold.

Start your day with an Avocado Smoothie
Pecan-perfect recipes for all your mid-meal snack cravings
Avocado smoothie or brunch?
Avocado brunch jar that you cannot miss

Super Smoothie

Is it a smoothie, a brunch in a jar or your quick-fix takeaway lunch? You can decipher the answer while savouring the best of fresh avocado, berries and oats.

Ingredients:

·        1 tbsp oats

·        1 avocado, peeled and pitted

·        1 tbsp chia seeds

·        1 tbsp hemp seeds

·        2–3 pitted dates, finely chopped

·        150 ml unsweetened almond milk

·        125 g frozen blueberries

·        A handful of frozen raspberries

·        Toppings: Chia seeds, hemp seeds, sliced avocado, rose petals, puffed grains

Method:

·        Pulse oats in a blender until fine.

·        Add all other ingredients and blend until smooth.

·        Add more almond milk if needed.

·        Serve in a glass with a straw or pour into a bowl and top with your favourite garnishes.

The recipes have been contribted by The World Avocado Organisation.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Start your day with an Avocado Smoothie
Will the Onion Pakoda Coated Bread Cheese Rolls be your easy-to-make and tasty monsoon accompaniment?
Avocado
recipes

Related Stories

No stories found.