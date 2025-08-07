Avocado smoothies for healthy hydration and power-packed nutrition

Super Smoothie

Is it a smoothie, a brunch in a jar or your quick-fix takeaway lunch? You can decipher the answer while savouring the best of fresh avocado, berries and oats.

Ingredients:

· 1 tbsp oats

· 1 avocado, peeled and pitted

· 1 tbsp chia seeds

· 1 tbsp hemp seeds

· 2–3 pitted dates, finely chopped

· 150 ml unsweetened almond milk

· 125 g frozen blueberries

· A handful of frozen raspberries

· Toppings: Chia seeds, hemp seeds, sliced avocado, rose petals, puffed grains

Method:

· Pulse oats in a blender until fine.

· Add all other ingredients and blend until smooth.

· Add more almond milk if needed.

· Serve in a glass with a straw or pour into a bowl and top with your favourite garnishes.

The recipes have been contribted by The World Avocado Organisation.