Pecan-perfect recipes for all your mid-meal snack cravings

Binging on random snacks to manage your cravings? Wondering what would be the perfect eat-along snacks while you are indoors during the monsoon and watching your favourite movie or series? Here’s two quick and easy to make recipes from Chef Meghna Kamdar who on behalf of American Pecans takes care of your indulgence and odd-hour cravings.
Two pecan snacks that you cannot miss out on
Ingredients:
● Handful of American Pecans
● Apples
● 250 gm dark chocolate
● Peanut Butter
Method:
● Take American Pecan nuts and dry roast them.
● Coarsely chop and keep aside.
● Cut apples in a thick round slice.
● Remove the centre so that you can donut shaped apple slices.
● Melt dark chocolate.
● Now dip apple slices in the melted chocolate.
● Immediately drizzle some peanut butter and chopped roasted pecans.
● Keep these in the fridge, you can have these for 1-2 days.
Ingredients:
● 1 cup American Pecans
● 1/2 cup Oats
● Peanut Butter
● Virgin Coconut Oil or Butter
● Maple Syrup
● Salt.
● 12-13 soft dates
Method:
To make the Pecan nuts base
● Take a cup American Pecans and dry roast them.
● Take a cup of oats, dry roast them; and mix with the pecan nuts.
● In the grinder, add roasted pecan nuts and oats and grind them.
● In a bowl, add the grind mixture and take 2 tbs peanut butter
● Add 1 tbs Virgin coconut oil (or 1 tbs melted butter as an alternative to oil)
● Add 2-3 tbs maple syrup (substitute Honey or Jaggery Powder)
● Add a Pinch of salt
● Mix everything well and set it on a lined tray
● Pecan Nuts Base is ready
To make Dates caramel
● Take soft dates
● Add some warm water
● Make smooth paste and; spread it over the pecan mixture
● Put it in the fridge to set for an hour.
● No Sugar Pecan nut dates bar is ready, Garnish with roasted American Pecan nuts