This weekend, slip into Balinese relaxation mood with the Bambu Bali Chicken

Method

· Prepare the Spice Paste: Blend shallots, garlic, red chilies, shrimp paste, candlenuts, and tomatoes into a coarse paste. You may lightly roast the ingredients before blending to enhance aroma.

· Cook the Paste: In a heavy-bottomed wok or pan, heat some oil and sauté the paste on medium flame. Stir frequently until the mixture turns golden, aromatic, and the oil separates from the paste (approx. 12–15 minutes).

· Add Chicken: Sear on high heat for 5–7 minutes to seal in the flavour.

· Season the Dish: Pour in the chicken broth, then add oyster sauce, Bambu Bali paste, sweet soy sauce, plum sugar, white pepper, and salt. Mix well.

· Simmer: Reduce heat to low, cover, and let it simmer for 30–35 minutes until the chicken is tender and infused with the rich flavors.

· Add Final Touches: Stir in the coconut milk and let it simmer for another 5–7 minutes for a creamy finish. Add Nam Prik Pao for a subtle smokiness and depth.

· Finish and Garnish: Once done, garnish with crispy fried shallots and fresh coriander (optional). Serve hot with steamed jasmine rice or sticky rice.