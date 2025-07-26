This weekend, slip into Balinese relaxation mood with the Bambu Bali Chicken

Turn your gloomy rainy weekends to colourful with this Bambu Bali Chicken from the kitchens of the LaliT Chandigrah. Take a cue from Ankur Sharma, executive chef who describes the dish as,“This dish is a celebration of bold Southeast Asian flavors – sweet, savory, and spicy. The balance between coconut richness and fermented umami from shrimp paste makes it unforgettable. For best results, marinate the chicken in a little of the spice paste overnight.”
Ingredients
For the Chicken:
· Chicken (with skin) – 4 kg (Preferably bone-in thigh or drumstick portions for best flavor)
For the Spice Paste (Base Bumbu):
· Shallots – 1 kg
· Garlic cloves – 30 pcs
· Fresh red chilies – 40 gm (adjust to taste)
· Shrimp paste (fermented) – 5 tbsp
· Candlenuts – 200 gm (can substitute with macadamia if unavailable)
· Tomatoes – 1 kg (roughly chopped)
For Seasoning and Cooking:
· Oyster sauce – 4 tbsp
· Bambu Bali paste – 6 tbsp (traditional Balinese spice paste, homemade or store- bought)
· Plum sugar (or palm sugar) – 3 tbsp
· Chicken broth – 1.5 cups
· White pepper powder – 1.5 tsp
· Sweet soy sauce – 3 tbsp
· Salt – to taste
· Coconut milk – 1.5 cups
· Nam Prik Pao paste (Thai chili jam) – 2 tbsp (optional but recommended for smoky depth)
· Fried shallots – for garnish
· Fresh coriander – for garnish (optional)
Method
· Prepare the Spice Paste: Blend shallots, garlic, red chilies, shrimp paste, candlenuts, and tomatoes into a coarse paste. You may lightly roast the ingredients before blending to enhance aroma.
· Cook the Paste: In a heavy-bottomed wok or pan, heat some oil and sauté the paste on medium flame. Stir frequently until the mixture turns golden, aromatic, and the oil separates from the paste (approx. 12–15 minutes).
· Add Chicken: Sear on high heat for 5–7 minutes to seal in the flavour.
· Season the Dish: Pour in the chicken broth, then add oyster sauce, Bambu Bali paste, sweet soy sauce, plum sugar, white pepper, and salt. Mix well.
· Simmer: Reduce heat to low, cover, and let it simmer for 30–35 minutes until the chicken is tender and infused with the rich flavors.
· Add Final Touches: Stir in the coconut milk and let it simmer for another 5–7 minutes for a creamy finish. Add Nam Prik Pao for a subtle smokiness and depth.
· Finish and Garnish: Once done, garnish with crispy fried shallots and fresh coriander (optional). Serve hot with steamed jasmine rice or sticky rice.