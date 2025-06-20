Here’s a recipe for Balinese Fish Curry if the monsoons are nudging you towards your chef’s hat

If the monsoons are inspiring you to bring your inner chef out yet you are bored of the seasonal fritters, here‘s an unconventional dish you might want to whip up. We bring you this recipe of Balinese Fish Curry, by Chef Sukesh, Executive Chef, Gateway Bekal.
For the Balinese fish marination:
Shallots
Garlic
Turmeric powder
Coriander leaf
Salt
Coriander root
Fish sauce
Lime juice
Oil
Light soya
For the curry sauce:
Fresh red chilli
Garlic
Shallots
Coriander roots
Palm sugar
Fish sauce
Tamarind
Lime juice
Kaffir lime
Ginger
Coconut milk
Waung curry powder
Oil
Non-veg stock
Fish steak – 180 grams (any white fish)
Chilli sambal
1 number onion
1 number tomato
1 red chilli
1 lime
2 ml fish sauce
Salt to taste
Sugar to taste
kaffir lemon leaf
Preparation:
Finely blend all the ingredients for the marination with small quantity of water.
Marinate the fish steak and keep aside.
Sauté all the ingredients for the curry in a pan with oil.
Add the coconut milk and simmer for some time, set the mixture for cooling
Blend the mixture to smooth paste. Strain the mixture, reduce on the stove to smooth sauce and season it .
Sear the marinated fish steak in the griddle and bake in the oven at 160 c for 8 minutes.
Assemble and plate the dish as shown in the photo. Serve steamed jasmine rice with the fish.