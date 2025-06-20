Here’s a recipe for Balinese Fish Curry if the monsoons are nudging you towards your chef’s hat

Recipes

by Chef Sukesh, Executive Chef, Gateway Bekal
If the monsoons are inspiring you to bring your inner chef out yet you are bored of the seasonal fritters, here‘s an unconventional dish you might want to whip up. We bring you this recipe of Balinese Fish Curry, by Chef Sukesh, Executive Chef, Gateway Bekal.

For the Balinese fish marination:

  • Shallots

  • Garlic

  • Turmeric powder

  • Coriander leaf

  • Salt

  • Coriander root

  • Fish sauce

  • Lime juice

  • Oil

  • Light soya

For the curry sauce:

  • Fresh red chilli

  • Garlic

  • Shallots

  • Coriander roots

  • Palm sugar

  • Fish sauce

  • Tamarind

  • Lime juice

  • Kaffir lime

  • Ginger

  • Coconut milk

  • Waung curry powder

  • Oil

  • Non-veg stock

  • Fish steak – 180 grams (any white fish)

  • Chilli sambal

  • 1 number onion

  • 1 number tomato

  • 1 red chilli

  • 1 lime

  • 2 ml fish sauce

  • Salt to taste

  • Sugar to taste

  • kaffir lemon leaf

Preparation:

  • Finely blend all the ingredients for the marination with small quantity of water.

  • Marinate the fish steak and keep aside.

  • Sauté all the ingredients for the curry in a pan with oil.

  • Add the coconut milk and simmer for some time, set the mixture for cooling

  • Blend the mixture to smooth paste. Strain the mixture, reduce on the stove to smooth sauce and season it .

  • Sear the marinated fish steak in the griddle and bake in the oven at 160 c for 8 minutes.

  • Assemble and plate the dish as shown in the photo. Serve steamed jasmine rice with the fish.

Balinese Fish Curry

