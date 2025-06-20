Here are two easy ways to fix creases on clothes without ironing

Life’s too short to iron, least of all when you’re dashing out the door or packing light. For those pesky creases that seem to pop out of nowhere, don’t worry! We’ve got two ridiculously easy ways to dress your garments to the nines without ever switching on an iron. Ideal for busy buzzers and pack–lighters everywhere, these tricks will revolutionise your wardrobe forever.

Crease–free chic: Ditch the iron with these clever hacks

First, take advantage of the mighty steam. And you don’t need a fancy steamer. Your bathroom is your secret weapon. Hang your wrinkled item on a hanger in your bathroom, near the shower but not in the direct path of the water. Then take a hot shower. As you luxuriate in your invigorating clean, the steam produced will do magic on your clothes. The warm, wet air relaxes the fibres of the fabric, making it possible for the folds to ease and practically vanish. Leave the piece in the bathroom for roughly 10–15 minutes following your shower for optimum results, then let it dry normally completely. This process is especially useful for fabrics such as cotton, linen and lighter synthetics. Its an ingenious way to multitask and emerge from your bathroom routine with both yourself and your outfit looking spick and span.

Our second game–changing technique involves the everyday spray bottle. Fill a clean spray bottle with plain water — no added chemicals or fabric softeners needed. Lightly mist your creased item, holding the bottle about 6–8 inches away from the fabric. You want the clothing wet, not dripping wet. After misting the garment lightly, pull the fabric taut in the direction of the wrinkles. If you have wrinkle lines horizontally on a shirt, pull it gently down. Then, dry the item on a hanger. As the water dries, it will tighten up the fabric and press out those annoying wrinkles. This hack is very handy and easily applicable on any type of fabric. It’s also perfect for quick touch–ups on certain parts or rejuvenating clothes stored for some time.

So, the next time you catch a wrinkle staring back at you, recall these two simple solutions. Conserve time energy and effort and still get out there looking impeccably smooth. Your iron may just be a decoration from now on!