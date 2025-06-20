Reimagining Shoorpanakha: This solo play challenges patriarchal myths

What does it mean for a woman to desire—and what does it cost her? That question drives Shoorpanakha: A Search, an arresting new solo theatre production that reclaims the narrative of one of Indian mythology’s most misunderstood characters. Created and performed by theatre practitioner Parshathy J Nath, the play opens up a rarely explored chapter of the Ramayana, positioning Shoorpanakha not as a caricature of desire, but as a woman searching for agency, voice, and visibility.

Revisiting Shoorpanakha through performance and politics

"She’s a character who fascinated me precisely because she was so marginalised," says Parshathy. “Her only 'crime' was expressing desire—something that women still get punished for in different ways.” In the epic, Shoorpanakha is humiliated and mutilated after declaring her love for Rama, a narrative arc that has long been used to define female transgression. For Parshathy, the character became a mirror reflecting deep-set patriarchal norms still alive in contemporary gender dynamics.

From the start, this wasn’t just a character study. Shoorpanakha: A Search is also a personal and physical investigation for Parshathy as an actor. Drawing from a wide repertoire of Indian performance traditions—Koodiyattam, Kattaikkuttu, Oppari, Parai, and Mizhavu—the piece is both a reclaiming of Shoorpanakha’s story and a shedding of the performer’s own inherited body language. "As someone trained in classical dance and Carnatic music since childhood, I had to confront and go beyond those learned ideas of what feminine performance looks like,” she explains.