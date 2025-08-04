Will the Onion Pakoda Coated Bread Cheese Rolls be your easy-to-make and tasty monsoon accompaniment?

From the light caramelised onions to the oozing cheese strings, get them all at this rainy day recipe! Make the Onion Pakoda Coated Bread Cheese Rolls and enjoy them while watching the pitter -patter or binging on your favourite series.
Ingredients:
For the Cheese Rolls:
· Bread slices: 6
· Mozzarella cheese (cut into sticks): 6
· Butter (for sealing edges): 1-2 tablespoons
· Water (for sealing edges): 2-3 tablespoons
For Onion Pakoda Coating:
· Tata Sampann Fine Besan: 1 cup
· Onion (thinly sliced): 1 medium
· Green chilies (finely chopped): 1-2
· Coriander leaves (chopped): 2 tablespoons
· Cumin seeds: 1 teaspoon
· Red chili powder: 1 teaspoon
· Turmeric powder: 1/2 teaspoon
· Grade Cooking Soda: A pinch
· Water: As needed (to form a batter)
· Tata Salt: To taste
· Oil: For frying
Method:
Prepare the Cheese Rolls
· Trim the edges of the bread slices.
· Flatten the bread using a rolling pin to make it pliable.
· Place a stick of mozzarella cheese on one edge of the flattened bread.
· Roll the bread tightly over the cheese, using water or melted butter to seal the edge.
· Repeat for all bread slices and set aside.
Make the Onion Pakoda Batter
· In a mixing bowl, combine Besan, sliced onions, green chilies, coriander leaves, cumin seeds, red chili powder turmeric powder, Cooking Soda, and salt.
· Gradually add water, mixing continuously to form a thick batter.
Coat and Fry
· Heat oil in a deep pan for frying.
· Dip each cheese bread roll into the onion pakoda batter, ensuring it is evenly coated on all sides.
· Gently lower the coated rolls into the hot oil and fry on medium heat until golden brown and crispy.
· Remove and drain excess oil on a paper towel.
Serving Suggestion:
· Serve the Onion Pakoda Coated Bread Cheese Rolls hot with mint chutney, tamarind chutney, or tomato ketchup.
Recipe shared by - Chef Deepak, Culinary Chef R&D, Tata Sampann (Tata Consumer Products)