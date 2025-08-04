Will the Onion Pakoda Coated Bread Cheese Rolls be your easy-to-make and tasty monsoon accompaniment?

Method:

Prepare the Cheese Rolls

· Trim the edges of the bread slices.

· Flatten the bread using a rolling pin to make it pliable.

· Place a stick of mozzarella cheese on one edge of the flattened bread.

· Roll the bread tightly over the cheese, using water or melted butter to seal the edge.

· Repeat for all bread slices and set aside.

Make the Onion Pakoda Batter

· In a mixing bowl, combine Besan, sliced onions, green chilies, coriander leaves, cumin seeds, red chili powder turmeric powder, Cooking Soda, and salt.

· Gradually add water, mixing continuously to form a thick batter.

Coat and Fry

· Heat oil in a deep pan for frying.

· Dip each cheese bread roll into the onion pakoda batter, ensuring it is evenly coated on all sides.

· Gently lower the coated rolls into the hot oil and fry on medium heat until golden brown and crispy.

· Remove and drain excess oil on a paper towel.

Serving Suggestion:

· Serve the Onion Pakoda Coated Bread Cheese Rolls hot with mint chutney, tamarind chutney, or tomato ketchup.

Recipe shared by - Chef Deepak, Culinary Chef R&D, Tata Sampann (Tata Consumer Products)