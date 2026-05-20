Amitabh Bachchan's first blog after discharge mentions Ramayan and ‘Eer Bir Phatte’

The term Eer Bir Phatte brought back memories of Amitabh Bachchan’s indie pop album released way back in 1996 titled Aby Baby, where the song of the same name featured some very quirky lyrics penned by his own father, the renowned poet, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. According to various sources, Amitabh Bachchan had been to the hospital only for an examination.

Before the report on his admission was made public, Amitabh Bachchan was already posting emotional messages regarding his encounter with his fans at the entrance of his house in Mumbai, Jalsa. He wrote, “I go in from the house to meet the wellwishers .. staff security and police tell me its ready to come .. and as I walk apprehension...will they be there...will they greet me...or booo?”

He went on to state how it motivates him when he hears the cheers from his fans. He also called it as a ‘loving intrusion’ and ‘such a blessing.’ Amitabh Bachchan's first blog after discharge speaks about not being able to sleep because of the stress at work. The truth of the matter is that the doctors say he needs to sleep for seven hours.