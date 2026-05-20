Here’s how Amitabh Bachchan used his signature wit to shut down hospitalisation rumours

Upcoming projects

However, despite the buzz surrounding him, Amitabh continues to remain busy even at the age of 81 years. The iconic actor has several professional commitments lined up. He will be making his presence felt on the big screen once again as he is scheduled to star in the sci-fi action drama, Kalki 2898 AD along with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. Moreover, Amitabh also has another film release lined up in which he is set to act in the courtroom drama, Section 84 directed by Ribhu Dasgupta starring Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee. TV audiences will be happy to know that Amitabh will make his comeback on television as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 18.