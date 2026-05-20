Here’s how Amitabh Bachchan used his signature wit to shut down hospitalisation rumours

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has come out on social media to quash all the online rumors about his health and hospitalisation. The rumours started when it was speculated that the legendary actor was hospitalised due to which there was a lot of concern from his fans across the world.
Taking his usual sense of humour, Amitabh made a post on his blog website very early in the morning on Wednesday. In what appears to be an attack on the rumour-mongering on the internet, Amitabh posted a verse in Hindi which translates to “When the eagle falls silent, the parrots begin to chatter.” Amitabh ended his post with “Love, Prayers and more.”
Undoubtedly, he did not stop there as he created confusion among his fans by posting an update on X, earlier known as Twitter, which read, “Pilori – Badumba”. The confusing update garnered him several questions from his followers, who were relieved to know that the actor was in high spirits. While rumours still persist about Amitabh visiting a hospital for his regular check-up, nothing has officially been announced by the actor’s family or management.
Upcoming projects
However, despite the buzz surrounding him, Amitabh continues to remain busy even at the age of 81 years. The iconic actor has several professional commitments lined up. He will be making his presence felt on the big screen once again as he is scheduled to star in the sci-fi action drama, Kalki 2898 AD along with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. Moreover, Amitabh also has another film release lined up in which he is set to act in the courtroom drama, Section 84 directed by Ribhu Dasgupta starring Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee. TV audiences will be happy to know that Amitabh will make his comeback on television as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 18.