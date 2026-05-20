Pep Guardiola's era at Manchester City to come to an end after 10 years

According to reports, Pep has already the shared the news of his impending departure with the City players because he wanted to update his team with the news after it became the talk of the town.

Reports have also revealed that Pep Guardiola did not want the news to break right away, and wanted to keep the news of his departure private for a while. Manchester City will be playing against Bournemouth this Tuesday: a match they have to win to keep the title race alive since Arsenal are five points clear currently.

Who will replace Pep Guardiola?

Pep will reportedly leave the club in the summer, after the end of the season. Italian football manager, Enzo Maresca is likely to take the Spaniard's place, and there are quite large shoes to fill for him.