Pep Guardiola's era at Manchester City to come to an end after 10 years

Pep Guardiola’s glorious time at Manchester City is coming to an end. Multiple sources have confirmed that the coach will be moving on, ending one of the most iconic stints in English football.
It is difficult to think of Manchester City without Pep Guardiola. Under his management, the English club has tasted success like never before. His chapter at City is one for the history books.
According to reports, Pep has already the shared the news of his impending departure with the City players because he wanted to update his team with the news after it became the talk of the town.
Reports have also revealed that Pep Guardiola did not want the news to break right away, and wanted to keep the news of his departure private for a while. Manchester City will be playing against Bournemouth this Tuesday: a match they have to win to keep the title race alive since Arsenal are five points clear currently.
Pep will reportedly leave the club in the summer, after the end of the season. Italian football manager, Enzo Maresca is likely to take the Spaniard's place, and there are quite large shoes to fill for him.
Enzo is the favourite to succeed the current City boss given the similarity in their footballing tactics. Moreover, he also worked with Pep in City, building the squad.
Pep arrived in Manchester City in 2016 and turned around the club's identity over the next decade. Amidst other successes, he led them to the club's historic first UEFA Champions League title on June 10, 2023.
Pep has has ten illustrious years with City and once he leaves, the club will lose one of its strongest pillars and fans are worried about how the future might look like.
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