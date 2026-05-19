All you need to know about Cristina Serra, Pep Guardiola’s ex-wife, as he prepares to leave Man City

Pep Guardiola is gearing up to leave Manchester City in the coming summer, as fans reminisce about the legendary football coach’s amazing career and his closely guarded personal life. The ex-wife of the football genius, who stood by his side all these years was journalist, writer and fashion entrepreneur Cristina Serra.
It all started at the beginning of the ’90s, when a young Pep had been called to model for Antonio Miro, a famous fashion designer, at Serra Claret boutique in Barcelona, property of the Serra family. They fell in love after that and spent a relationship that lasted more than 30 years, getting married in a private ceremony in Catalonia in 2014, raising their three kids: Maria, Marius and Valentina.
Influence over football fashion
Cristina definitely influenced the athletic world with her impeccable taste, by styling her husband. Noted for his chic style of dressing, Pep himself said that he owed his amazing sense of fashion to her sharp eyes for high-end designer clothes. He was clever enough to listen to her wise fashion advice.
A new beginning
Nevertheless, the dynamic changed. With Cristina moving to Barcelona to run her flourishing fashion company and Pep running City in England, the distance started causing friction. The couple finally parted ways in January 2025.
With their kids being their main priority, they made sure that the split was amicable. They even used the same lawyers to maintain peace during their divorce.
In 2026, the two are entering new beginnings. While Cristina enjoys running her successful company in Spain privately, Pep rounds off one of the best spells for any manager in English football history.