Kim Kardashian’s Skims shipment linked to £7 million cocaine seizure in UK

UK authorities discovered nearly $8.4 million worth of cocaine hidden inside a truck transporting products from Skims, the billion-dollar underwear and loungewear label co-founded by Kim Kardashian. The truck was carrying 28 pallets of Skims clothing from the Netherlands.
No, the bras were not stuffed with narcotics. This wasn’t some cartel-sponsored push-up situation. But the internet had a field day before the facts could be put straight.
According to UK authorities, the drugs were discovered in September at a port in Essex. Border officers searched a freight truck arriving from the Netherlands. The vehicle had specially modified compartments in the rear doors and hid approximately 90 kilograms which is about 198 pounds of cocaine. Street value? Around £7 million, or roughly $8.4 million.
The driver, 31-year-old Jakub Jan Konkel, admitted he had agreed to transport the drugs in exchange for about €4,500. Which is an impressively low payout considering the sentence that followed. Earlier this month, Jakub was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to importing Class A drugs.
Authorities were quick to clarify that the shipment of Skims merchandise itself was entirely legitimate. The cocaine was concealed within the vehicle, not sewn into thong bodysuits or tucked into waistband elastic like some deeply committed method smuggler.
And before conspiracy reel could fully mobilise, officials also confirmed there is no evidence linking Skims or Kardashian to the trafficking operation. The brand was essentially collateral damage in an extremely unfortunate headline.
Kim Kardashian herself has not publicly commented on the incident. Still, the story exploded online because it sits at the exact intersection the internet loves most: celebrity, crime, luxury branding, and absurdity. The phrase “cocaine hidden in Skims shipment” sounds it was tailor made to dominate headlines.
It also sheds light on a larger reality about global trafficking operations. Criminal networks routinely piggyback on legitimate commercial supply chains because massive retail shipments attract less suspicion. One day it’s electronics, the next it’s bananas, frozen chicken, or apparently, buttery-soft neutral-toned underwear marketed with the promise of “snatching.”
The only thing truly compressed here was Konkel’s future.
If anything, somewhere in a marketing war room, someone is probably thanking the universe that the phrase “highly addictive fit” was never used in copy.
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