Kim Kardashian’s Skims shipment linked to £7 million cocaine seizure in UK

According to UK authorities, the drugs were discovered in September at a port in Essex. Border officers searched a freight truck arriving from the Netherlands. The vehicle had specially modified compartments in the rear doors and hid approximately 90 kilograms which is about 198 pounds of cocaine. Street value? Around £7 million, or roughly $8.4 million.

The driver, 31-year-old Jakub Jan Konkel, admitted he had agreed to transport the drugs in exchange for about €4,500. Which is an impressively low payout considering the sentence that followed. Earlier this month, Jakub was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to importing Class A drugs.

Authorities were quick to clarify that the shipment of Skims merchandise itself was entirely legitimate. The cocaine was concealed within the vehicle, not sewn into thong bodysuits or tucked into waistband elastic like some deeply committed method smuggler.

And before conspiracy reel could fully mobilise, officials also confirmed there is no evidence linking Skims or Kardashian to the trafficking operation. The brand was essentially collateral damage in an extremely unfortunate headline.