Sexual assault allegation on the sets of Married at First Sight UK, episodes taken off air

A whirlwind of accusations has now surrounded one of the most watched reality TV shows in the United Kingdom. Three women, former participants on the show Married At First Sight UK, have come forward with harrowing tales of sexual assault and threats made against them. It has forced the broadcasters, Channel 4, to take down all the episodes from the air as well as from their streaming platform.
The three participants claim that not only was there inappropriate behaviour during the filming of the show but that the production company and broadcaster had not protected them from any kind of abuse during the filming process. One of the women, choosing to keep herself anonymous, stated she was raped by her onscreen husband and was even threatened with an attack using acid. The second woman stated that she informed CPL and Channel 4 of her rape just before she went on air, but the episodes were still televised. Lastly, Shona has stated that after her boundaries were crossed during intimate relations, she decided to have an abortion.
Channel 4 responded to this by saying it had received serious allegations last month and has now launched an independent review of its policies towards contributors’ welfare. Channel 4 claimed that it responded promptly, appropriately, and sensitively to what it had known until now.
However, the legal team representing the men charged with the offences has refuted the claims stating that all sexual activities were consensual and there was no question of any violence being involved.
The incident has brought to focus the ethical issues surrounding the popular medium of reality TV. Experts have highlighted the hazards of isolating people in very stressful conditions, especially when it comes to their privacy.
As the independent investigation continues, the fate of the popular genre remains in suspense as many wonder whether entertainment took too high a price.