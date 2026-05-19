Latto becomes a mom for the first time with 21 Savage

Latto becomes a mom for the first time ever. Born Alyssa Michelle Stephens, the famous rapper, took to Instagram on Monday, May 18, to share that she had given birth to her first baby with her husband 21 Savage (birth name Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph).
Fans had a treat when Alyssa posted a heartwarming video that highlighted her journey throughout the pregnancy. The video showed studio scenes where Alyssa was working on her next big album, Big Mama, along with scenes where Shéyaa and his wife spent time together. In the video, fans also got sneak peeks into the time spent with friends and family, as seen while the baby’s gender was being guessed by celebs such as Usher and Angel Reese.
Hints and clues
The singer first made the news back in March when the video clip of her single Business & Personal dropped online. In the clip, Alyssa flaunted her growing bump while also revealing a hint about the father through his tattooed hand on her stomach. It should be noted that both Alyssa and Shéyaa recently confirmed their relationship which began back in 2014. As for the former’s children, Shéyaa already has three — two sons named Kamari and Ashaad, and one daughter named Rhian.
Time for retirement?
Such happy news is also associated with a turning point in the singer’s musical career since next month will see the release of Alyssa’s newest project called Big Mama. Scheduled for May 29, this release might turn out to be the final one in the singer’s career. Earlier this month, Alyssa took to X saying that her album would mark her retirement from the industry. It is not clear if the singer is going to retire completely, but for now, Alyssa enjoys her role of a new mother.