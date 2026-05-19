Latto becomes a mom for the first time with 21 Savage

Time for retirement?

Such happy news is also associated with a turning point in the singer’s musical career since next month will see the release of Alyssa’s newest project called Big Mama. Scheduled for May 29, this release might turn out to be the final one in the singer’s career. Earlier this month, Alyssa took to X saying that her album would mark her retirement from the industry. It is not clear if the singer is going to retire completely, but for now, Alyssa enjoys her role of a new mother.