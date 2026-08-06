Rashmika Mandanna reveals her relaxed recovery routine featuring sleep, food and playtime with Aura

As her latest ‘Dear Dairy’ entry on Instagram, Rashmika wrote, “Dear Diary. Hmmm.. where do I even start? My days are going well.. with a lot of sleeping and recovery, puzzles and some reading and watching some shows doing some very much needed hair care and skin care.. and meetings and spending time with family!! (sic)”

The Girlfriend actress further wrote, “Going through the wedding photos and videos cz I hadn’t gotten the proper time till now.. My routine is pretty much *wake up, and no more to alarms (yaaay) just wake up when my body tells me to.. *eat 2 meals a day to really really try and not go overboard with the eating *meetings *puzzles or reading with Aura when she’s able to..*watch a show *and then go to bed.. It’s actually not all that bad to slow down once in a while is it!”